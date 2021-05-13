Israel sends ground troops to Gaza | Voice of America

In an escalation of violence in the region, Israel said Friday morning that it had sent ground troops to Gaza.

“IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip,” the Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter shortly after midnight.

The announcement follows days of fighting in the region, which has left more than 100 Palestinian civilians dead and falls on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. In Israel, seven people were killed.



Smoke rises above Ashkelon’s homes following a rocket attack launched from Gaza into Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 14, 2021.

On Thursday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched another barrage of rockets into Israeli neighborhoods, and Israel responded with more airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, as efforts to end the escalation of violence progressed.

Air raid warnings sounded in southern Israel for the fourth day in a row, as some rockets reached as far north as Tel Aviv.

I said we would take a very high price from Hamas, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement.” We are doing this, and we will continue to do so with heavy force.

In response to the build-up, Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida said the group was not afraid of a ground invasion, saying any invasion would be a chance to increase our taking of dead soldiers or captives, according to the Associated Press.

Israeli military forces say Hamas has fired 1,600 rockets across the border since Monday, the majority intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, while around 400 rockets failed to hit their targets and landed inside Gaza.



Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City on May 13, 2021.

Israel responded to the rocket barrages with devastating airstrikes on Hamas-controlled targets in Gaza, including Hamas rocket launch sites, intelligence offices and the homes of Hamas leadership.

Several Hamas commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel said on Wednesday. The dead commanders included Bassem Issa, head of Hamas’ military operation in Gaza City, as well as the group’s engineering chief and heads of cyber warfare and rocket development.

At the latest count, at least 103 Palestinians were killed, including at least 27 children and 11 women, according to the Gaza health ministry, which added that 530 people were injured. Seven Israelis were killed in the rocket attacks, including a 6-year-old boy.



Israeli soldiers check artillery shells in an area near the Gaza border in southern Israel on May 13, 2021.

The deadly exchange of rocket fire and airstrikes, the biggest fight between the Palestinian militant group and Israeli forces since the 2014 war in Gaza, was sparked by growing unrest over control of Jerusalem and attempts to Jewish settlers to seize Arab-controlled communities.

Tensions spilled over into the West Bank, where bloody clashes erupted in several Arab-Jewish towns. Authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew in the central town of Lod, where at least one person has been shot this week, while several hundred people in Lod and other towns have been arrested. A mob of right-wing Jewish residents in the town of Bat Yam brutally attacked an Arab motorist, beating him unconscious.

Global mediation efforts to end the fighting took a significant step forward on Thursday when Egyptian security officials met with Hamas leaders in Gaza and Israeli officials in Tel Aviv, according to two Egyptian intelligence officials.

As news of the officials’ arrival spread, Hamas fired around 100 rockets into southern and central Israel.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself, while saying he hoped the fighting would end as soon as possible.

After US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz on Wednesday, the Pentagon released a statement saying Austin informed Gantz of the Pentagon’s unwavering support for Israel’s legitimate right to defend himself and his people.

The statement said Austin strongly condemned the launching of rockets by Hamas and other terrorist groups that targeted Israeli civilians and reiterated the importance for all parties involved to take action to restore calm.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring that Israel has the right to defend itself while Palestinians must have the right to live. safe while calling for de-escalation.

Blinken also said he had instructed Hady Amr, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, to leave for the Middle East immediately to urge Israeli and Palestinian officials to de-escalate.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday denounced the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israeli population centers while urging Israel to exercise the utmost restraint.

German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday that Germany was firmly on Israel’s side and added that it had the right to defend itself.

Lambrecht also criticized recent anti-Semitic acts such as the burning of the Israeli flag near synagogues in Germany, saying they show nothing but a horrific disrespect for human dignity.

In a conversation on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his support for the Palestinians.

Erdogan said the world community should “teach Israel a strong and dissuasive lesson” about its attacks on Palestinians, according to Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate.



Young Palestinians take photos with their smartphones of a massive crater on a main road in Gaza City on May 13, 2021 following continued overnight Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The leadership said Erdogan suggested to Putin that the creation of an international force to protect the Palestinians should be considered.

The recent violence follows weeks of mounting tensions and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the city, triggered in part by Israeli plans to evict Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

A trial for the deportations has reached the Supreme Court of Israel. However, the court postponed a key decision in the case on Monday, citing the circumstances.

Israel views all of Jerusalem as its unified capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state.