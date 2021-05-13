Buckingham Palace asked Donald Trump’s bus to remove false image of Queen ”





Buckingham Place has reportedly requested that the Trump Train bus, bottom left, which is not officially affiliated with former President Donald Trump, bottom right, remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II, top (Photos: @ thetrumptrainofficial / GettyImages)

Buckingham Place has reportedly called for a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a Make America Great Again hat and QAnon pin to be removed from a bus supporting former President Donald Trump.

The image of the Queen was seen on the Trump Train bus, which is owned and operated by Trump supporter Buddy Hall, at a rally in Florida last week for Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green.

An anonymous Palace spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that they were aware of the picture of Queens on the bus and that steps had been taken to have it removed.

Trump Train is an unofficial campaign tour bus to support President Trump’s 2020 re-election, according to his GoFundMe page. He is not officially affiliated with Trump, nor with Gaetz or Greene, who are his staunch allies.

The doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II as apparently having been on the Trump train bus for over a year (Photo: @thetrumptrainofficial)

A Facebook page for Trump Train says the Queen’s photo has been pasted on the bus for more than a year. However, it doesn’t appear to have garnered much attention prior to America First gathering in retiree community The Villages last week.

Gaetz spokesperson Harlan Hill told BuzzFeed News: We are sure Her Majesty is more concerned than car traffic in Florida villages.

Likewise, a spokesperson for Greene saw no problem with the spoofed image of Queens on the bus.

Do you know what a meme is? the spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The original photo of Queen Elizabeth II holding her hat in high winds in Anglesey, Wales was taken on April 1, 2011 (Photo: Getty Images)

The original photo of the Queen was taken in Anglesey, Wales on April 1, 2011, by Getty Images photographer Christopher Furlong.

In the forged image, the Queen is wearing a red coat and the Trumps Make America Great Again campaign slogan in her signature white font is displayed on her matching red top hat, instead of the actual rose design.

Additionally, the Queen’s flower brooch is replaced with a Q symbolizing the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that Trump was fighting a deep state network of political, business, entertainment, and media elites. Greene has previously expressed support for the unfounded theory.

