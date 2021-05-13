Nicola Sturgeon smokes at Boris Johnson over Glasgow chaos demands ‘urgent’ answers | UK | New





This was met with mass protests in which protesters surrounded a Home Office vehicle and refused to budge. The police moved in but decided that the two men should be released to defuse the situation.

They had been detained on “suspicion of immigration offenses”. Ms Sturgeon tweeted: ‘The events of today were entirely due to the actions of the Home Office. “The Scottish Police were in an unpleasant position – they do not assist with the removal of asylum seekers but have a duty to protect public safety. “Both as an MSP and as an FM [First Minister]I will demand assurances from the British government that it will never again create such a dangerous situation by its actions.

“No assurance was given – and frankly no empathy demonstrated – when I managed to speak to a young minister earlier. “I am proud to represent a constituency and lead a country that welcomes and shows support for asylum seekers and refugees.” Police were deployed after the Home Office vehicle was surrounded, but after a “proper risk assessment” he ruled the two men should be released. In a statement, Scottish Police said: ‘In order to protest the safety, public health and well-being of all involved in the detention and the protest that followed in Kenmure Street, Pollockshields, today, Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland has, after a proper risk assessment, made the operational decision to release the men held by UK Immigration Police to their community in the meantime. READ MORE: SNP ashamed after indy probe’s 20-MINUTE hijacking committee

While many protesters wore masks, they did not appear to be socially behind. Large public events remain illegal under coronavirus regulations. In a statement, the Home Office said: “The UK government is tackling illegal immigration and the damage it causes, often to the most vulnerable by deporting those who have no right to immigration. ‘be in the UK. “The operation in Glasgow was carried out in connection with alleged immigration offenses and both Indian nationals have complied with officers at all times.

“The UK government continues to fight illegal migration in all its forms and our new immigration plan will speed up the removal of those who have entered the UK illegally.” Ms Sturgeon said the Home Office operation posed a “health and safety risk”. She commented: ‘I fundamentally disagree with the UK Home Office’s immigration policy, but even putting that aside this action was unacceptable. “Acting in this way, in the heart of a Muslim community as they celebrated Eid, and in an area experiencing a Covid epidemic, posed a risk to health and safety.”







