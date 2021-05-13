The big lie trump card is one of the main reasons Democrats need to draw legislative cards to gain power





Over the next week, Illinois Democrats are expected to remove the veil of a state legislative redistribution proposal that will bolster their power-play advantage in the General Assembly, followed at one point by a new congressional card. who will do the same.

And I say: go for it!

This is obviously not the right government position that I have long taken along with other types of benefactors who longed for an independent bipartisan mapping commission that would take the redistribution process out of the hands of lawmakers.

The idea that we could make a positive change in the government of Illinois by reforming the process of drawing our political boundaries has always appealed to me.

The complaint that the current process allows lawmakers to choose their constituents instead of choosing their representatives is absolutely correct.

So what happened to change your mind?

Donald Trump is what happened, along with the big stolen election lie and the mass psychosis that turned the Republican Party into its toy and our national politics into a power struggle that requires all legal means. to keep it at bay.

One of those legal means, as determined by our conservative US Supreme Court, is political gerrymandering.

The court says that state legislatures are fully permitted to draw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts for partisan political purposes, as many Republican-leaning states have done following the census of 2010.

My bizarre (dare I say nef) notion of bipartisan redistribution was based on the idea that Illinois Democrats and Republicans were bound by a common good, pursuing a common goal via conflicting philosophies.

The Republican Party now under Trump’s spell seems to come from a different planet that I don’t recognize, and its antagonism to public health measures during the pandemic only increases my desire to limit its influence.

Next, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. Carolyn Kaster / AP file

We still have many responsible leaders in the Illinois GOP, such as Republican House Leader Jim Durkin, and I do not lightly ignore his complaints about how Democrats have excluded its members from the process. redistribution.

But my answer is: come back and see me in another decade after seeing if Trump has been cut from the scene and we’ve found our new normal.

In the meantime, it’s more important than ever that Democrats retain political control of the Illinois government and send as many Democrats as possible to Congress.

Decades of election results have proven Illinois to be a strong Democratic state, one in which Republicans can still win an occasional statewide race when Democrats fail to field a strong candidate.

Republican House Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, in 2019. Justin L. Fowler / The State Journal-Register file

A democratic state must draw a democratic map.

This card should not try to eliminate the Republican Party. In the long term, our state needs the competition of ideas brought about by a strong two-party system.

But I have nothing against the super majorities in the General Assembly as a starting point for decades.

Highly populated democratic states such as Illinois already have an inherent disadvantage in the US Senate and Electoral College.

It makes no sense to unilaterally disarm and cede power to Democrats to influence the House of Representatives and state legislatures. Remember how Trump tried to use state legislatures to overturn the voting results of the states he lost on the basis of nothing more than Republican political might and the desire for a different outcome.

Having failed to overturn the election results, Republicans are now trying to change state election laws to make it harder for Democratic candidates to win next time around. It won’t happen in Illinois.

The greatest harm in Illinois of allowing lawmakers to draw their own legislative maps is that it limits the intra-partisan competition necessary to bring in new leaders while protecting incumbents in both parties.

Perhaps benefactors can go back to the drawing board and consider an independent commission plan that recognizes partisan benefits. I’d always like to see a commission draw the boundaries of city council quarters, since Democrat versus Republican isn’t really a factor.

I also realize that the new democratic maps may fail for other reasons, namely rushing to beat a state constitutional deadline to complete their job before the new detailed census data becomes available. They don’t want to wait because that could give Republicans an opening to draw the map.

Let’s put that in the category of well crossing that bridge when we get there.

For now, it’s full speed ahead.

