Farrukh Habib celebrates Eid with children at CP&WB





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 13, 2021): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the Office of Child Protection and Welfare ( CP&WB) and celebrated Eid with the children.

Speaking to the media, he called the unaccompanied children housed in the CPWB a national good and said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given instructions to help these children so that they can contribute to their productive role in the uprising. national.

He said the KP government was already working on the rehabilitation of street children while in Punjab the scope of the Child Protection and Welfare Office was being extended to the entire province. Previously, the office was limited to large cities, but now this facility would be available in as many cities as possible in the province, he added.

He said that CPWB Faisalabad was housed in rented premises. Now, a new ultramodern building had been developed with Rs 210 million, comprising a youth hostel, school, mess and other facilities, he said, adding that a separate youth hostel was under construction and would become functional very soon. .

The Minister of State also commented on the Kamyab Jawan program and said the government was planning to provide an unsecured loan of billions of rupees to the SME sector, which would give new impetus to the economy with the induction of fresh blood.

The construction sector had also been motivated to undertake projects for low-income groups, he said and mentioned 40% more cement sales, indicating that this sector was making huge strides.

Regarding the Ehsaas program, he said that a new survey has been launched to identify people living below the poverty line. The government would provide a targeted grant to these groups so that they could live respectable lives.

He said the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas program were around 4 million while the number is expected to climb to 7 million in the survey. Likewise, 50,000 scholarships would also be awarded to children belonging to a low-income group.

“Our goal is to control COVID while the opposition plays dirty politics to swallow looted and looted money,” he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was sentenced but managed to escape Pakistan. “From now on, we will not allow his guarantor, Shehbaz Sharif, to leave Pakistan under any circumstances.”

Farrukh Habib, on the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, said the Prime Minister convinced the Saudi authorities to release 1,100 Pakistanis who were resting in the prisons. In addition, the Saudi government would also give Pakistan $ 500 million.

Criticizing Bilawal, he said the Sindh government had disappointed its constituents as the ruling elite became wealthy as poverty prevailed especially in rural areas. About Fazalur Rehman, he said the PDM was a dead horse.

Later, the minister also visited different sections of the CPWB and cut the Eid cake with children. He also distributed sweets and gifts to the children.

CPWB Director Farhat Jabeen, District Child Protection Officer Ejaz Aslam Dogar and others were also present.

