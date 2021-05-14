Donald Trump appeared in an episode of ‘Quantum Leap’





In the age of reboots, producers seem to pick any TV show for a second chance in the modern age. Quantum Leap seems like an obvious choice.

Its premise is timeless and similar shows perform well on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. InQuantum Leap, Dr. Sam Beckett used quantum mechanics to move from one body to another in an effort to change the course of history.

With shows like Black Mirror and The Umbrella Academy dominating the small screen right now, it’s surprising that Quantum Leap hasn’t been revisited yet.

‘Quantum Leap’ implied Dr Beckett had met a young Donald Trump

According to Mental Floss, Quantum Leap aired between 1989 and 1993. At the time, Donald Trump was a real estate mogul and New York socialite. No one would have guessed at the time that the Donald would have a future in politics, let alone hold the highest elected office in the country.

Back then, his social standing meant that he was often referenced or even included in popular movies and TV shows. Trump made an appearance in Home Alone 2 and inspired Biff’s character in Back to the Future.

While Home Alone 2 got the real thing, Quantum presumably didn’t have the budget for Trump. But they found a way to include it in the series. The episode “It’s a Wonderful Leap May 10, 1958” features Dr. Beckett as a taxi driver.

Of course, Dr. Beckett was familiar with the Trump Tower, as it was already part of the skyline in the 1990s in New York City. In the episode, however, he picks up a boy and his father in his cab and mentions the building, which did not yet exist.

The show suggests that Dr Beckett gave a young Donald Trump the idea for the Trump Tower.

“Quantum Leap” was ahead of its time in many ways Former US President Donald Trump | Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Donald Trump’s treat was just a drop in the bucket when it comes to all layers of Quantum Leap.

The show was ahead of its time in many ways, although that didn’t suit the show’s producers. They highlight animal rights and the treatment of laboratory animals in the episode “The Wrong Stuff January 24, 1961.” In the episode, Dr. Beckett jumps into the body of a chimpanzee that is being held in a lab. The show worked with Dr. Jane Goodall on the episode, and she was happy with the way it highlighted animal abuse in the labs.

Quantum Leap featured a gay character, even though he was pushed back at the time. “Run for Honor – June 11, 1964” was revolutionary and addressed the case of a young gay cadet in the Navy during the days of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” The network lost money on the episode, but in the end it consolidated Quantum Leap as a revolutionary.

Will “Quantum Leap” be restarted?

With less groundbreaking shows returning for the second round, Quantum Leap certainly deserves a modern look. Not only is the topic popular today, but it’s a great way to tackle social issues, something society needs more than ever.

The cast of Quantum Leap is ready if the call comes in for a second chance.

According to the TV station, Scott Bakula, who played Dr. Beckett, is ready for a reboot. Bakula has a lot of options. He’s been on Star Trekand NCIS. It’s not like Quantum Leap was his only success, but he believes in it enough to do it again. Of course, it may not be necessary for a restart.

A new show might have a new leap, although the original series ended with Dr. Beckett stuck in the past. This may mean that Bakula could return to reprise his role.

