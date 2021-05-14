Why Donald Trump is out of sight but not out of mind for Republicans





For at least four years, like millions of others, I spent every day thinking about Donald Trump. There was a time, not so long ago, when I thought I would think of him every day forever. It was my life now dominated by Trump. Every morning I would wake up and see what was wild about Twitter in the wee hours of the morning, and how American politicians and world leaders were scrambling to respond. His tweets would be picked up and covered in TV news and newspapers, and I thought that would persist even if he lost the 2020 presidential election.

But that did not happen. Instead, he managed to get himself kicked permanently from Twitter for posts that, as Twitter called it, could be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence. The tweets stopped and the coverage of the tweets stopped. He was also suspended from Facebook, a ban that the supervisory board of the social media giants upheld last week. Trump’s mentions are down 90% on both platforms since the week the Capitol was stormed on January 6. (He has since launched his own social media site where all posts are by him and where he is free to post conspiracy theories about the election he lost.)

Numerically marginalized, I expected him to organize rallies across the country, but he mostly seems to be complaining about guests at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and residence in Florida. Some reporters have said they fail to report on Trump the chaos and his thrill. I don’t fail to think about him, and I don’t feel homesick for having to cover up the last horrible thing he said or did.

But those of us who can now live our lives without thinking of Trump stand in stark contrast to another group: Republican politicians. They still fly, like birds in winter, to Florida to see it and post articles on good humor. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, whose wife Trump famously mocked, traveled to Florida for dinner with the former president on Tuesday (May 4). . In recent months, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has organized a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago (she is posing as Governor of Arkansas like her father before her), as has Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem (a possible presidential candidate in 2024), and Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who will be re-elected next year.

Meanwhile, Trump is issuing endorsements to worshipers from his perch in the Sunshine State and attempts to punish those who have turned against him: he has endorsed his former aide, Max Miller, who is attempting to topple the congressman from the Ohio Anthony Gonzalez, one of the handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump the second time around, following the attack on Capitol Hill.

Trump-centric Republican behavior is not limited to Florida. It is also still rampant in the halls of Congress, where Republicans ousted Wyoming’s Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives because she criticized Trump and repudiated his attempt to delegitimize and annul the election. of 2020. Daughter of infamous former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney is one of Trump’s most prominent Republican critics, and was also among those who voted to impeach the former president.

The GOP, of course, also takes its devotional performance to the airwaves. Last week Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, a Trump critic turned loyalist, took to Fox News and said, I would just say to my fellow Republicans, ‘Can we move forward without President Trump? ” The answer is no. He added: If you don’t understand this as a Republican, you are making the biggest mistake in Republican Party history. We wondered, watching the clip, if he spoke to his fellow Republicans, or if, like in the good old days, he was primarily aimed at an audience: himself.

[See also: Emily Tamkin on why the Republicans can’tor won’tdump Trump]

It may, at first, make little sense that a party filled with so many people who just a few years ago said that Trump was not the Republican Party, that he was a crook and that they were better than that, don’t use Trump’s demise of publicto to wipe out their party’s legacy, too. But the Republican Party is full of politicians, and those politicians see the same polls the rest of us do, and know that 65% of Republicans don’t believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The reality is that a significant portion of their support base still thinks, if not of Trump, about what he taught them: that they shouldn’t listen to politicians, including Republicans, who aren’t Trump. They know midterm 2022 is approaching and they don’t want to be attacked by Trump while they are running for re-election. Some want his blessing for the 2024 presidential election. So they kiss the ring, regardless of how deep they have to stoop to do so.

Just wonder if not thinking about Trump is temporary, or if his party, which didn’t resist him when he was in power and obviously can’t do it now that he’s out of the office, will allow it or even will make him come back. in the public eye.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos