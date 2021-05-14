Boris Johnson urged to implement voter identification plan





Woman at the polling station Boris Johnson has been warned of his intention to require voters to present identification in order to risk voting for political engagement in the country. A group of 17 civil society groups called on the prime minister to drop the plans, arguing they would pull the drawbridge for millions of voters who lack photo ID and turn employees over de facto polling stations. The government argued that the plans, included in the Queen’s Speech, are necessary to prevent the inexcusable potential of voter fraud. However, representatives of organizations such as the Electoral Reform Society, Stonewall, Liberty, Operation Black Vote and the National Union of Students have called for rethinking. They said the plans could cost $ 20 million per general election and 3.5 million people currently lack photo ID. As the government has often made clear, voting is safe and secure in the UK, making mandatory voter identification a problem-seeking solution, the groups said. Instead, these proposals will turn investigators into de facto bouncers, a role they don’t want to have and which increases its own risks of stealth and discrimination. Our democracy is already deeply unequal, with millions of people missing from the electoral rolls and with large gaps in participation between groups. We need to revitalize our democracy and not take a hammer away from political engagement. Rather than making up scarecrows and scary stories, ministers should focus on the real priorities facing our democracy. Details of acceptable forms of identity have yet to be laid out, but a free local council-issued voter card will be available, Downing Street said. Officials pointed out that ID was already required to vote in Northern Ireland as well as countries such as Canada, France, the Netherlands and Sweden. Shadow Democracy Minister Cat Smith said: Ministers should heed the warnings from these respected civil rights groups, who know firsthand the undemocratic and discriminatory impact of these voter identification plans. The identification of voters is a total waste of taxpayer money. Politics is expected to cost millions of pounds in every election. Voting is safe and secure in Britain. Ministers should promote confidence in our elections instead of spreading scary, baseless stories that threaten our democracy. The government does not recognize the cost of 20 million euros set in motion by the Electoral Reform Society. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: In our current electoral system, there is an inexcusable potential for someone to vote for another at the polling station. Stealing someone’s vote is stealing their voice and that is why we are bringing in a bill to eradicate the potential for fraud. Recently published research shows that 98% of people already have the required ID and we will work with the electoral sector and make the new requirements clear to the public ahead of the elections.

