Asian cities face greatest environmental risks: study
Traffic congestion in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Bay Ismoyo | AFP | Getty Images
Asian cities face the greatest risks from environmental hazards, including extreme heat, climate change and natural disasters, according to a new report from Verisk Maplecroft.
Among the 100 cities most at risk, 99 of them are in Asia, 37 in China and 43 in India.
Globally, the report found that 414 cities around the world, with a population of over one million each, are vulnerable pollution, declining water supply, extreme heat, natural hazards and climate change. Collectively, these cities are home to 1.4 billion people.
Here are the riskiest cities in the world, according to Verisk Maplecroft.
1. Jakarta, Indonesia
2. Delhi, India
3. Chennai, India
4. Surabaya, Indonesia
5. Chandigarh, India
6. Agra, India
7. Meerut, India
8. Bandung, Indonesia
9. Aligarh, India
10. Kanpur, India
Indonesia
India
According to the report, India’s urban cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and the financial hub of Mumbai are among the top 30 places at most risk.
In recent years, the Indian capital of New Delhi has made headlines for having such unsafe air quality that officials have been forced to declare public health emergencies and close schools.
The largest country in South Asia faces the twin challenges of air and water pollution. The report notes that harmful air caused nearly one in five deaths in India in 2019 and resulted in economic losses of $ 36 billion.
Meanwhile, water pollution has resulted in nearly $ 9 billion in annual health care costs and led to 400,000 deaths each year in the country.
East Asia
Cities in East Asia are more prone to natural disasters, according to the report. In China, Guangzhou and Dongguan are prone to flooding. The Chinese city of Shenzhen, as well as Tokyo and Osaka in Japan face threats, including earthquakes and typhoons.
Pollution is also a big problem in China. The report pointed out that China and India have up to 286 million people, out of the 336 million living in cities at extreme risk of pollution.
Africa
Climate change exacerbates environmental risks and the African continent is the most vulnerable. Cities there are exposed to climatic extremes and are the least equipped to mitigate physical impacts, according to the report.
“A significant danger to many cities is how climate change will amplify weather-related risks,” said Will Nichols, head of environment and climate change research at Verisk Maplecroft, in the report. “The warmer temperatures and the increasing severity and frequency of extreme events such as storms, droughts and floods will change the quality of life and the prospects for economic growth in many cities around the world.”
Last month, Leaders from countries like Brazil, Canada and Japan pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change at the climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden. The United States, for its part, has pledged to reduce its emissions by at least 50% by 2030.
