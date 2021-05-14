The Brief, powered by FACEBOOK – Franco-German vaccine compromise and EU-China agreement – EURACTIV.fr

When the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) was concluded “in principle” last December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron were quite satisfied.

Their plan was to have the deal agreed during the German Presidency of the Council of the EU and to ratify it no later than under the French Presidency in early 2022. Both EU countries stood ready to reap the rewards of the ‘agreement.

But things have deteriorated since.

Following pressure from all sides, the European Commission acknowledged in May thatefforts to obtain CAI approval were effectively suspended. Although some have beendesperate to minimizethis failure, the truth is that in recent months Europe has started to take its Chinese policy seriously, tit-for-tat sanctions have spoiled relations and Merkel will soon be out of office.

Some insiders say the Franco-German efforts to close the deal have been bigger than what has been reported.

A diplomat told EURACTIV that French President Emmanuel Macron has allegedly asked Merkel to put the authorization of AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BionNTech COVID-19 vaccines on hold until the vaccine from French pharmaceutical giant Sanofis is also ready. In return, Paris would give the green light to the EU-China investment agreement.

Sanofi had predicted that it could produce 100 million doses of vaccine in 2020 butfaces a major setbackin its clinical trials in early December. The Sanofis vaccine was therefore not part of the European solution for rapid deployment of vaccination. Asked by EURACTIV at Confirm or deny whether there had been discussion of a Franco-German vaccine deal and investment deal, a German government spokesperson declined to comment. Lyse, for its part, strongly denied this claim, saying none of this had been part of the discussion between France and Germany. The chronology of events, however, makes speculation all the more interesting.

In mid-December, German Health Minister Jens Spahn, then a hopeful candidate for chancellor, publicly questioned why the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was delaying approval of the vaccine produced jointly by the American company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech.

All the necessary data on BioNTech are available [] The UK and US have already given their approval. A data review and EMA approval should take place as soon as possible, Spahn tweeted.

The EMA said in statements emailed toReutersthat he was not under political pressure to be faster and declined to comment on Spahn’s remarks.The European Commission has also denied pressuring the EMA for faster approval.

December 18,Reuterscitya German government spokesperson said there was progress in the EU-China discussions and agreement by the end of the year was the goal. Three days later, on December 21, EMAallowedAuthorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The next day, December 22, tThe incoming administration of Biden-Harristweeted this he “would welcome early consultations with our European partners on our common concerns about China’s economic practices.”

History will tell whether or not the EU-China deal was linked to compromises on vaccines. But at some point, the delay in the authorization of vaccines by the EU will surely have to be explained.

