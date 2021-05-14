RussiaChina: An Unholy Alliance? | The interpreter

Russia and China verbal fight with the United States on competing visions of multilateralism last week at the UN Security Council illustrated the closer ties forged in recent years between Moscow and Beijing.

The budding relationship undoubtedly offers a mutual benefit for both countries, but for Moscow it also comes with inherent risks and weaknesses.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lavrov recently greeted Russia’s relationship with China is unique, characterized by comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. And there is no doubt that bilateral cooperation has become both broader and, in some areas, more in-depth. The relationship is guided by the excellent personal relationship between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Closer alignment with Beijing is, pragmatically, a strategic imperative for Moscow: as a counterweight compensating for Russia’s post-2014 estrangement from the United States and the European Union, and the associated negative political and economic ramifications. .

But there are wider benefits, too: Putin believes that closer Russia-China relations will be disruptive for America and its Western partners, complicating strategic calculations for the United States and underscoring Russia’s relevance to Washington.

Pragmatic political, economic and foreign policy considerations are also relevant.

Qingdao, China, host of 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council Leaders’ Meeting (Kremlin.ru)

First, obvious political affinities, reflecting the authoritarian character of the two leaders and their political systems. This has practical implications: Russia has adopted China’s facial recognition technology to improve its internal security capabilities and has tried, albeit with limited success, to emulate China’s constraints on internet freedom.

Economic complementarities provide a powerful impetus: for Russia, the resource-hungry China is a huge, growing and close market for its energy, raw material and agricultural exporters, while China provides Russia with resources. competitively priced manufactured goods and investments (although less than the Russians). would like). Bilateral trade totaled over $ 100 billion last year, and China’s share of Russia’s trade has nearly doubled since 2013.

In foreign policy, Russia and China generally share the same ideas. Their interests and agendas often align: in particular, challenging the primacy and antipathy of the United States to what they describe as Western revisionist efforts to impose a liberal character on the founded international order. on rules, characterizing it as a vector of American hegemony. Instead, Russia asserts the centrality of the UN-based international legal framework, in particular the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, a precept strongly endorsed by Beijing.

There is substantial although not complete policy convergence on international issues. If they do not offer explicit support, Russia and China will not oppose outright, reassuring each other that the other has its backs witnessing Russian reluctance in the face of Chinese expansionist activities in the sea. Southern China and China’s silence on Russian aggression in Ukraine. And Muscovites’ opposition to the Indo-Pacific concept reflects not only his uncertainty about Russia’s place in this construction, but also his concern about its perceived justification for confining China.

Finding the right balance in its relations with Beijing will not be easy for Moscow.

Closer military cooperation between the two countries has attracted special attention. This ranges from Chinese participation in annual large-scale Russian military exercises, joint bomber patrols over the Sea of ​​Japan, and joint naval exercises (including in the Indian Ocean). Building on its history as China’s main arms supplier, Russia has helped Beijing modernize its armed forces, including supplying SU 35 fighter jets and S-400 missile systems and even helping new missile launch detection technology.

And yet there are limits.

Russia is indeed the junior partner in this relationship, an asymmetry that will only grow over time and find it uncomfortable. Moscow will strive to maintain its strategic autonomy and will seek to guard against the risk of dependence, whether political or economic.

This logic of diversification underpins Russia’s efforts to reinvigorate its historically strong but recently stagnant relationship with India, China’s increasingly military and economic rival. Likewise, Russia’s efforts to improve relations with Japan (but hampered by the intractable Kuril Islands territorial dispute) and expand ties with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

However, finding the right balance in its relations with Beijing will not be easy for Moscow. Economically, Russia is in dire need of the Chinese market for its energy and raw material exports, which allows China to dictate the terms of its trade relations. It will be difficult to maintain a useful alignment with Beijing, while preserving Russia’s room for maneuver by diversifying its relations with third countries. This dilemma could prove particularly acute when it comes to India, where the expansion of Russian defense cooperation, especially the provision of advanced military equipment, may alarm Beijing.

Russia will also critically examine any expansion of China’s presence and influence beyond the economic realm into the former Soviet space, which Moscow still regards as its privileged sphere of influence. And Moscow is suspicious of China’s intentions in the Arctic, where Russia sees itself as the major player.

And history suggests that the relationship is unlikely to be one of trust. There will be those in Russia, including in the military, who quietly distrust China’s growing power and capabilities, and worried it could bounce back, in time, on Russia if the relationship deteriorates.

Meanwhile, despite all the unwanted international complications that Russia-China relations bring, there are limits to what the United States and its partners can realistically do to influence this. But it is at least important to engage seriously and directly with Russia, encouraging Moscow to consider the risks of overdependence on its eastern neighbor.