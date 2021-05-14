Connect with us

Politics

A number of characters praise the poetry of Eid al-Fitr, Jokowi and Puan Maharani

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Hari Raya Eid Al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah fell on Thursday, May 13, 2021, many officials took the opportunity to send greetings to the public, via social media accounts. The following is a collection of sayings for the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah from a number of figures.

1. President Joko Widodo

Thanks to the official account on the social networks Twitter, Jokowi conveys the greeting of Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah in a short video, 1 minute 37 seconds. “Hopefully this day of victory will become a momentum for us to rise up and win against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi wrote. Also, in the video, President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana verbally convey the Eid al-Fitr greeting as follows.

“Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Eid al-Fitr this year, we still have to face the Covid-19 pandemic, we also have to be patient and hold back because we cannot keep in direct contact, face to face with the family and the friends. It is very difficult indeed, but we have no choice, we have to put the safety and health of all of us first, yes, all of us. So that we can be freed from the pandemic as soon as possible. From the Presidential Palace in Bogor I wish you a happy Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah, I apologize physically and spiritually, ”Jokowi said.

Iriana Joko Widodo also conveyed the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah’s greeting, “I also wish you a happy Eid, I apologize physically and spiritually,” Irana said.

“Hopefully on this winning day it will become a momentum for all of us, the Indonesian people, to stand up and win against the Covid-19 pandemic. Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, ”continued Jokowi.

2. Anies Baswedan

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan also praised Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah on his social media Twitter account: “#Ramadan teaches us to hold back our passions. My deepest gratitude for all the efforts made by the citizens of Jakarta to face this pandemic together. Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1442 H. We apologize physically and spiritually. Anies Baswedan & Family, ”Anies wrote.

Anies also uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, along with Idul Fitri’s 1442 Hijriah greeting from Anies.

“Alhamdulillah, we thank the presence of Allah SWT who brought us together with Ramadan this year, so we now enter Eid al-Fitr. Even though we may not be able to touch each other to continue the relationship, hopefully, God willing, this prayer can break down the barriers that separate the body. O Allah, you are the Almighty Rabb. Today we learned how precious all of these blessings are from every touch of warmth between us… ”said Anies Baswedan.

3. Minister of Religions Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

Thanks to his Twitter account, Win Yaqut Cholil Qoumas also greeted the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah. “I don’t know anyone who is wrong and I have committed this sin. Whether it’s on purpose or not. I sincerely apologize physically and mentally, as a person, from the General Head of GP Ansor and the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia. Happy Eid. Ja’alanallahi wa iyyakum. Minal aidin wal faizin, ”Yaqut wrote.

4. Sandiaga Uno

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno conveyed Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah’s greeting through social media, including Twitter. The following is an expression conveyed by Sandiaga Uno.

“Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1442 H. Taqabbalallahu minna wa minkum, ja’alana minal a’idin wal fa’izin, apologize physically and mentally. May Allah SWT accept all our acts of worship in this holy month of Ramadan. Let us celebrate this victory day with optimism, ”wrote Sandiaga Uno.

“God willing, we can still be reunited in the coming Ramadan in a much better situation, so that we can all celebrate with our families and loved ones at home. Yes, rabbal alamin, ”he continued.

5 Ganjar Pranowo

Ganjar Pranowo shared a short video containing him accompanied by his wife and children, greeting the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah, the video was uploaded to his social media account.

“Congratulations on celebrating the victory of Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah. This homecoming of Eid and only virtual hometown. Stay healthy, take good care of yourself and your family.” Physically sorry and mentally, “said Ganjar Pranowo with his family.

5. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ms. Maharani

Mrs. Maharani Conveying Idul Fitri’s 1442 Hijriah greeting in a different way, via his Instagram account, Puan shared a video containing his voice reading poetry.

“A month of fasting

Cleanse our blood

Break our hearts

It’s Indonesia time

Forgive each other

With family

Let’s celebrate a new day

With a pure heart

Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak

1 Syawal 1442 Hijri

I apologize for being born and born, ”said Puan Maharani.

HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID

Lily: President Jokowi and the Eid al-Fitr prayer family at Bogor Palace



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: