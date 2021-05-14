A number of characters praise the poetry of Eid al-Fitr, Jokowi and Puan Maharani

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Hari Raya Eid Al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah fell on Thursday, May 13, 2021, many officials took the opportunity to send greetings to the public, via social media accounts. The following is a collection of sayings for the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah from a number of figures.

1. President Joko Widodo

Thanks to the official account on the social networks Twitter, Jokowi conveys the greeting of Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah in a short video, 1 minute 37 seconds. “Hopefully this day of victory will become a momentum for us to rise up and win against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi wrote. Also, in the video, President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana verbally convey the Eid al-Fitr greeting as follows.

“Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Eid al-Fitr this year, we still have to face the Covid-19 pandemic, we also have to be patient and hold back because we cannot keep in direct contact, face to face with the family and the friends. It is very difficult indeed, but we have no choice, we have to put the safety and health of all of us first, yes, all of us. So that we can be freed from the pandemic as soon as possible. From the Presidential Palace in Bogor I wish you a happy Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah, I apologize physically and spiritually, ”Jokowi said.

Iriana Joko Widodo also conveyed the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah’s greeting, “I also wish you a happy Eid, I apologize physically and spiritually,” Irana said.

“Hopefully on this winning day it will become a momentum for all of us, the Indonesian people, to stand up and win against the Covid-19 pandemic. Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, ”continued Jokowi.

2. Anies Baswedan

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan also praised Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah on his social media Twitter account: “#Ramadan teaches us to hold back our passions. My deepest gratitude for all the efforts made by the citizens of Jakarta to face this pandemic together. Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1442 H. We apologize physically and spiritually. Anies Baswedan & Family, ”Anies wrote.

Anies also uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, along with Idul Fitri’s 1442 Hijriah greeting from Anies.

“Alhamdulillah, we thank the presence of Allah SWT who brought us together with Ramadan this year, so we now enter Eid al-Fitr. Even though we may not be able to touch each other to continue the relationship, hopefully, God willing, this prayer can break down the barriers that separate the body. O Allah, you are the Almighty Rabb. Today we learned how precious all of these blessings are from every touch of warmth between us… ”said Anies Baswedan.

3. Minister of Religions Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

Thanks to his Twitter account, Win Yaqut Cholil Qoumas also greeted the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah. “I don’t know anyone who is wrong and I have committed this sin. Whether it’s on purpose or not. I sincerely apologize physically and mentally, as a person, from the General Head of GP Ansor and the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia. Happy Eid. Ja’alanallahi wa iyyakum. Minal aidin wal faizin, ”Yaqut wrote.

4. Sandiaga Uno

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno conveyed Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah’s greeting through social media, including Twitter. The following is an expression conveyed by Sandiaga Uno.

“Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1442 H. Taqabbalallahu minna wa minkum, ja’alana minal a’idin wal fa’izin, apologize physically and mentally. May Allah SWT accept all our acts of worship in this holy month of Ramadan. Let us celebrate this victory day with optimism, ”wrote Sandiaga Uno.

“God willing, we can still be reunited in the coming Ramadan in a much better situation, so that we can all celebrate with our families and loved ones at home. Yes, rabbal alamin, ”he continued.

5 Ganjar Pranowo

Ganjar Pranowo shared a short video containing him accompanied by his wife and children, greeting the Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah, the video was uploaded to his social media account.

“Congratulations on celebrating the victory of Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah. This homecoming of Eid and only virtual hometown. Stay healthy, take good care of yourself and your family.” Physically sorry and mentally, “said Ganjar Pranowo with his family.

5. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ms. Maharani

Mrs. Maharani Conveying Idul Fitri’s 1442 Hijriah greeting in a different way, via his Instagram account, Puan shared a video containing his voice reading poetry.

“A month of fasting

Cleanse our blood

Break our hearts

It’s Indonesia time

Forgive each other

With family

Let’s celebrate a new day

With a pure heart

Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak

1 Syawal 1442 Hijri

I apologize for being born and born, ”said Puan Maharani.

HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID

