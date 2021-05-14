The nuances of populism in Narendra Modi’s infrastructure policy

It has been said of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini that, at least while he dragged his country into a war in which more than half a million of its citizens died, he also made sure that the trains run to the city. ‘hour.

Surprisingly, when the facts were later explained, it turned out that Mussolini does very little either to run trains on time, or to improve the condition of transport infrastructure in Italy during his regime. It was all, as we call it today, fake news created in wartime for an exercise in popular narrative control, where Mussolini used transport one of the key areas of state infrastructure as a easy way to connect with voters (especially in times of crisis). .

There is something that Mussolini and Modi may both have in common the quest to use the infrastructure of the state to pursue a policy built around the pursuit of the realization of narcissistic forms of self-esteem (to justify a war in one case and a vanity project in another) and to be used as a popular instrument of narrative control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis own obsession with having $ 2.72 billion of Indian taxpayer money spent on a Central Vista project in New Delhi on which was considered a essential service has drawn a lot of criticism, especially at a time when the country is on the verge of breath after a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Much of the shared criticism of the project has attacked both, the Union government’s misguided budget priorities during a pandemic when all necessary resources must be funneled into a crumbling medical system and the bizarre political motivations behind the prosecution ( narcissistic) prime ministers to continue working on such an extravagant state infrastructure project.

However, another interesting question arises: How does the politics of state infrastructure play out in the growing authoritarian and populist figures of rulers and their state regimes?

Populism in politics uses many rhetorical tools to inspire the sentiments of the public, strengthen nations, and impact the very way an individual looks and perceives the nation-state itself. The infrastructure of the state too, and the political rhetoric that surrounds it, is often invoked by leaders to create collective-positivist feelings of pride, nostalgia and patriotism ”.

A given piece of state infrastructure, for an authoritarian politician, can become one of the most visible examples of projecting new (re) imagined prosperity for a nation, its history and its people, and may hold power in the politics of narrative control. to visibly unite people in pride and awe despite all the costs and budgetary outlays that might otherwise result.

This is not only true in the context of Modi governments own concern with the Central Vista project in India. There are many parallels between the countries to examine. It trumps infrastructural policy and the electoral promise to tackle the US immigration crisis by building a large border wall on the US-Mexico border and making Mexico pay for it, was the key to his electoral victory.

Boris Johnson, also in the UK, is seen as someone who often comes up with a proposed massive infrastructure project as a thinly veiled effort to make headlines and shy away from any meaningful debate. His stint as mayor of London has been dominated by such ill-conceived infrastructure projects. The new Routemaster buses and the Emirates cable car were a big waste of money. Aborted suggestions include the Garden Bridge Project, which managed to waste another 46 million public money without even being built, and the Thames Estuary Airport.

As a more historical example, Juscelino Kubitschek, the 21st President of Brazil, inherited the economic ambitions of his predecessor Getlio Vargass. he established in the Fifty Years in Five plan. This plan aimed to accelerate fifty years of modernization and industrialization in five years. At the heart of this plan was the construction of a new capital, Brasilia. The project was inspired by the constitution projects of 1891 calling for a new capital.

The Brasilia plan was critical for being too ambitious and spending badly while the Kubitschek government was seen to indulge in unnecessary public spending at a time when the Brazilian economy was plagued by high unemployment and a heavily inflated and deficit macro-fiscal position.

Free from public criticism, construction of Brasilia began in 1956 and the city was inaugurated in 1960 (although some buildings were incomplete). Shortly thereafter, Kubitschek was replaced by two later presidents, each of whose terms was interrupted until finally in 1964 a coup inaugurated 21 years of military rule in Brazil. Building a new city for one-count narcissistic pursuits – despite all the criticism, has exacerbated the process of democratic retreat in Brazil (which led to a long period of military dictatorship afterwards).

Clean indias democratic retreat as seen under Modi now may explain a similar sense of narcissism, self-esteem and public apathy in the infrastructure politics now seen around the Central Vista project.

There is still a serious democratic deficit in the way this project is carried out and illegalities continue to veil it. As Kanchi Kohli and Manju Menon argued in a recent column:

The (Central Vista Project) gained significantly from a weak regulatory framework which allowed urban construction projects less environmental scrutiny and very limited public participation. The project promoters were also allowed to split the project into several parts, most of which will never be assessed for their environmental viability. All digging, barricades and construction above Rajpath while Central Vista Avenue is in progress without environmental clearance. As stand-alone projects, the construction of the new Parliament building and the underground metro have also escaped environmental impact studies.

To understand the magnitude of the (bad) budget spending allocated to the MP vanity project, one need only take a close look at the spending summary extrapolated from the Union of India budget. According to revised expenditure estimates of the centrally funded core programs for 2019-2020, the total expenditure (in INR) of the national health mission was 34.2 thousand crore, for the green revolution was about 9.9 thousand crore, for the national education mission was 37.6 thousand crore, for the mission of protecting and empowering women it was only 0.96 thousand crore, for employment and skills development it was 5, 7 thousand crore, and for the environment, forestry and wildlife it was 0.79 crore (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1: The comparison between the estimated cost of the Central Vista project and the main government programs funded at the central level. (authors’ calculations based on available data)

At a time when Indian governments aggregate public spending in various welfare and welfare schemes ranging from education, health care to welfare measures like MGNREGA have all seen spending decline year on year. , one can only wonder why taxpayers’ money cannot be used. best use. What is worse to see is how the Central Vista project was not an outstanding outlier in the list of unnecessary spending by Modi governments.

Similar to the Vista project, the expenditure on the Statue of Unity was also made as part of a vanity project for Narendra Modi in Gujarat. The idea around its creation was sold to the people with the rhetoric of ‘national pride and a hope of having the tallest statue in the world to be the cynosure of all tourist attention over time, this which can help offset the fiscal cost of spending $ 370 million on the project. The statue inaugurated in 2018, it failed miserably to live up to its hype and the social and environmental impact assessment of its creation was ignored and forgotten in public memory.

In the public consciousness, a collective demand to know the Truth, ensuring greater transparency and accountability of an elected leader and government, are the key operational principles upon which effective governance is shaped in a democratic republic. These are the only means by which any policy of wasting state infrastructure can be saved from becoming a personal, patrimonial and selfish pursuit of a leader. It is high time that collective efforts to achieve this were at the heart of the actions of non-state actors, civil society groups and citizens against the government, for better (more responsible) macro-fiscal ownership and for the good. to be of a nation.

Deepanshu Mohan, Abhinav Padmanabhan and Kensiya Kennedy

Deepanshu Mohan is Associate Professor and Director of the Center for New Economics Studies at OP Jindal University. Abhinav Padmanabhan is TRIP Fellow at OP Jindal Global University and Senior Research Assistant at the Center for New Economics Studies. Kensiya Kennedy is Senior Research Assistant at the Center for New Economics Studies.

