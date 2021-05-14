Maybe Mr. Ngabalin who is Breech





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – General President of the Youth CenterMuhammadiyah Sunanto suspects that the chief expert of the Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin brain yoke. Sunanto’s statement responded to Ngabalin’s remarks that PP chairman Muhammadiyah Busyro Muqoddas had a breech brain for criticizing the National Insight Test (TWK) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). “If you point, four fingers at us. Could it be the breech Mr. Ngabalin,” Sunanto said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (13/5). [Gambas:Instagram] Sunanto felt there was nothing wrong with the Busyro review. According to him, Busyro has issued criticisms based on clear and objective arguments. He also reminded President Joko Widodo to be open to criticism. Sunanto doubts Ngabalin’s statement as a portrayal of Jokowi. “I think it is too much and it is unethical. He should apologize for this statement as it is also detrimental to all the processes carried out by Pak Jokowi,” he said. Sunanto thinks Jokowi’s circle is communicating politely. He advised Ngabalin to respond to Busyro’s criticisms with data and facts. “If (TWK) doesn’t weaken (KPK), that remains to be proven. Don’t let the state stereotype constructive criticism,” Sunanto said. Earlier, PP chairman Muhammadiyah Busyro said that the history of the KPK ended in the hands of President Jokowi. According to him, TWK KPK is part of a series of efforts to weaken the KPK. Ngabalin responded to Busyro’s comments with a counterattack. He called anyone who doubted TWK KPK with a breech brain. “They accused the TWK process of having been fabricated because in the law there is no reference to articles and paragraphs relating to TWK. These are people who are not only stupid, but they think backwards. , these breech brains are called, “said Ngabalin contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (12/5). (dhf / gil)



