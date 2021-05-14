Biden to meet with DACA recipients in immigration overhaul





President Joe Biden is due to meet with six immigrants who were illegally brought to the United States as children on Friday who benefited from an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation.

The Oval Office meeting comes as Biden seeks to pressure Congress to pass legislation codifying the deferred action program for children’s arrivals that then-President Barack Obama instituted by decision of the executive in 2012, offering limited protection to immigrants illegally brought to the United States as children.

As a candidate, Biden has vowed to protect those often described as dreamers and their families by reinstating DACA.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March his agency was issuing a rule to preserve and fortify the DACA, but the policy faces a legal challenge in Texas that could invalidate protections established under Obama. Former President Donald Trump tried to phase out the program. The United States Supreme Court ruled last year that Trump could end it, but he did so inappropriately.

Biden has launched a broader call for immigration reform that focuses on establishing a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, an effort that faces difficult challenges in a tightly divided Congress. But he made it clear that passing legislation enshrining the DACA, which enjoys broad bipartisan support from the American public, should be the basis for action on immigration.

If you don’t like my plan, let’s at least skip what we all agree on, Biden said in his speech ahead of the joint session of Congress last month. Congress must pass legislation this year to finally ensure the protection of dreamers, young people who have known America only as their home.

Julie Rodriguez, director of intergovernmental affairs at the White House, said in a tweet that DACA recipients Biden would meet include teachers, health care workers and farm workers who have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic. to ensure the safety, education and nutrition of our communities. .

Those invited, according to the White House, include:

Maria Praeli, an immigrant rights advocate who moved from Peru to the United States at the age of 5 so her sister could receive medical treatment.

Esmeralda Tovar-Mora, who arrived in Kansas from Mexico when she was only 18 months old. She attends college while working as a case manager for a mental health center and caregiver in a nursing home. She is the mother of a 3 year old and her husband serves in the Kansas National Guard.

Astou Thiane, educator and lawyer for DACA, who immigrated from Senegal at the age of 7 and only learned of her immigration status when she applied to university.

Leydy Rangel, the daughter of migrant farm workers in California. She now works with a nonprofit advocacy group that helps immigrants, farm workers, and Latinos in rural California.

Jrayut New Latthivongskorn, who came from Thailand at the age of 9 and is now a second year resident in San Francisco.

Karen Reyes, whose mother brought her from Mexico to the United States when she was 2. She is now a kindergarten teacher for hard of hearing and deaf students.

