Most popular nationally, Jokowi-Maruf’s video call to Anies sarcasm





Jakarta: The government bans the 2021 Lebaran homecoming. The ban is to prevent transmission of covid-19. However, the Eid Al-Fitr moment with an unbroken friendship. Just like President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. The two are a virtual friendship. Related news video call Jokowi-Ma'ruf is the most read on the national channel Medcom.id throughout Thursday, May 13, 2021.





“Assalamualaikum, Mr. Vice President and Mrs. Wury, wish you a happy Eid Al-Fitr, apologize physically and spiritually,” Jokowi said quoted in an official written statement, Thursday, May 13, 2021. “I also wish you happy holidays, I apologize to you both physically and spiritually,” continued Iriana. Learn more here News that are also the most read by readers Medcom.id everything yesterday was linked to the insinuation of DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to residents who are desperate to return home. He warned that returning home amid the Covid-19 pandemic came with real dangers. “If he’s exposed to (covid-19) he has to be isolated. God willing he will recover, but if someone doesn’t recover? It means being separated forever,” Anies said in Jakarta, Thursday 13 May 2021. The number one of the capital stressed that health protocols must be respected. The reason for this is that people who gather generally do not use masks when they are inside. Learn more here Still on covid-19. DKI contributed the most information on covid-19 cases throughout Thursday. “DKI Jakarta has reported 785 new cases and 585 recovered patients,” wrote data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force. Medcom.id, Thursday May 13, 2021. Learn more here (REN)







