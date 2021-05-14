Containing religious intolerance in Pakistan





As it turns out, religious intolerance in Pakistan has become second nature to the political and spiritual psyche of government and the public. The controversy over the allegedly blasphemous sketches published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked a series of violent protests in major cities in Pakistan and the Imran Khan government appears to have been intimidated into accepting some demands from far-right religious parties .

The Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan sit-in in November 2020, which blocked the entry point into the capital Islamabad at the Faizabad junction, only ended after the Khan government signed a written agreement giving rise to his demands from the TLP, one of which was to expel the French ambassador and sever diplomatic relations with France. Although by the time the government managed to win the day, it proved futile as the February 17 deadline approached to honor the deal. The deadline has been extended to April 20.

On April 12, TLP leader Saad Rizvi was suddenly arrested. Rizvis’ arrest only came after announcing that he was leading a protest march towards Islamabad. The aim was to force the government to carry out its promise to expel the French ambassador by April 20.

Rizvis’s arrest led to widespread riots in all of Pakistan’s major cities. Eleven police officers, including a forest ranger, were taken hostage by the TLP and kept inside the grounds of the Rehmat ullil Alameen Mosque in Lahore.

Meanwhile, several hundred arrests were made and more than a dozen people and at least four police officers lost their lives in the violence that lasted more than a week. Finally, it seems, the Home Secretary announced that the government had reached an agreement with the TLP leader and that the government was now required to table a resolution in parliament to hold a debate on the demands that ‘he had formulated. raised about the expulsion of the French ambassador.

But the ferocity with which the far-right religious TLP party demonstrated its street power sent shockwaves not only through the French establishment, but also into broader European politics. He reinforced the argument that Pakistan had failed in the task of dismantling the far-right jihadist formations.

It is against the backdrop of the intimidating scenario mentioned above that the European Union rallied behind France and in the spirit not to bow to accusations of blasphemy in Pakistan that on Friday, April 30, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for a review of the SPG-Plus status that was granted to Pakistan in 2014.

The GSP-Plus or Generalized System of Preferences aims to help the economies of vulnerable developing countries by reducing or completely removing tariffs on imports entering the EU. Between 2014 and 2016, Pakistani exports to EU countries increased by 30%. According to the Joint Staff Working Document released by the European Commission on February 22, 2020, the EU is the top export destination for Pakistanis absorbing more than a third (34%) of total Pakistani exports to the world in 2018 imports in 2018.

This means that by losing the SPG-Plus status, Pakistan will no longer be able to benefit from duty-free treatment for exports to the EU. If this happens, the garment and textile industry in Pakistan would suffer an annual loss of around Rs. 1 trillion. Textile production in Pakistan’s industrial cities such as Faisalabad will come to an abrupt halt. Most of the 500 or so factories in the city of Faisalabad alone will have to close. This will lead to massive unemployment and much-needed misery and loss of income.

The share of textiles in Pakistan’s total exports is 50%, so the share of textiles in Pakistan’s GDP is at least 23%. The textile sector employs around 40% of Pakistan’s total industrial strength and the textile industry alone consumes between 36% and 40% of total bank loans in Pakistan. If Pakistan loses its SPG-Plus status, it will not only affect the textile industry, it will also have a domino effect precipitating the collapse of the banking sector followed by the bankruptcy of real estate and the transport industry.

The SPG-Plus resolution adopted in the European Parliament to review the status of Pakistanis should serve as a wake-up call for Pakistan. Feeding, harboring and exporting terrorism has come at a cost to Pakistan, its people and the region. It is high time for Pakistan to completely dissociate itself from all terrorist sects and brands, dismantle all jihadist training camps and launch a decisive crackdown on far-right religious organizations.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, author and human rights activist from Mirpur in the PoJK, is in exile in the UK.

