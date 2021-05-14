Douglas Todd: Will British Columbia follow Australia and abandon the agreements with China?

Analysis: Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark was seething in 2016 when she announced a series of partnerships with China. But the tide of public opinion has turned.
Douglas todd
What a difference five years makes for the People’s Republic of China.
BC Premier Christy Clark was in turmoil on May 9, 2016 when she boldly announced a series of collaborations with China’s largest province, Guangdong.The China-British Columbia agreements covered telecommunications, massive LNG exports, educational exchanges, fisheries, 5G technology, transportation, police, construction , international trade, forestry, scientific research, electronic commerce and much more.
Radiant Clark boasted that she was very honored to expand and strengthen cooperation through the full range of promises, which fall under the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative to expand its reach worldwide.
We look forward to building, said Clark, a “One Road, One Belt” policy between our two countries, our two provinces.
But, as the Chinese Communist leadership has grown increasingly repressive under President Xi Jinping, polls show the wave of public opinion in Canada and elsewhere has grown deeply suspicious.
Other Western countries are withdrawing from numerous trade deals with China, including rejecting Huawei and its 5G technology. Australia has just ordered its largest state to withdraw from four Belt and Road agreements.
It’s hard to find anyone in the current BC government who even wants to talk about China, let alone criticize the way the country’s powerful leadership has cracked down on Hong Kong residents over the past five years. , imprisoned Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei boss Meng Wangzhou, has interned around one million Uyghur Muslims and shown increasing military aggression against Taiwan.
Asian-Canadian activists who support democracy in Hong Kong, however, are among those who applaud the decision of Australia’s national government to force its state of Victoria to end a 2018 agreement, similar to the one reached by Australia. former Liberal premier of British Columbia. Democracy advocates say such trade deals allow China to infiltrate foreign regions and threaten their sovereignty.
The Federal Conservative Party of Canada is not as shy as the politicians in British Columbia. Journalist Graeme Wood reports that Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong does not believe British Columbia should be part of the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, saying it runs counter to Canadian interests and values and poses a threat to national security.
Douglas Todd: the new trade war with China is more explosive than in the past
Yet current British Columbia Premier John Horgan and cabinet ministers are questioning whether they are continuing the agreements from the memorandum of understanding that Clark celebrated in 2016 with the province of Guangdong, a population of 115 million inhabitants. While not legally binding, it was designed to set the tone for increased partnerships in several areas for five years.
It is now difficult to get an in-depth response to the complex memorandum Clark made with Hu Chunhua, a powerful politburo member of the Communal Party of China Central Committee, and others. Neither the Prime Ministers ‘Office nor the Ministry of Education responded directly to Postmedias’ questions.
The Employment Ministry eventually issued a statement saying the memorandum was non-binding and had a duration of five years, but did not give further details. The Higher Education Ministry said that only the agreement helped colleges and universities expand educational exchanges, adding that the BC government values the sister province’s long-standing relationship with Guangdong.
Anastasia Lim, China-Canada Policy Specialist with The Macdonald-Laurier Institute, was born in China but partly raised in Surrey, which, she notes with concern, is now home to one of the most notable Belt and Road projects under construction in the country, a convention center and a warehouse of $ 190 million.
The massive complex has been dubbed the World Commodity Trade Center. It is a joint venture between the Chinese state-sponsored company, Shing Kee Godown Group (SKG), and a local company, Pollyco, which will eventually cover the equivalent of 14 football fields in Campbell Heights, in 192 St. and 34A Ave.
Lim is among the majority of China’s observers in the West who now warn that the Chinese Communist Party has become much more intimidating in recent years and that its belt and trade initiatives threaten regional security in many countries.
Canada is one of the few developed countries still participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. The danger is that these things tend to go under the public radar. It has flown under the radar in Australia for a long time, but now Australia is trying to get by, Lim said.
Over the past decade, jurisdictions like British Columbia have signed agreements with China partly out of ignorance, Lin said. There was not a lot of information available and the deals seemed exciting from a business perspective. And if China was a democratic and completely neutral country, then that would be great.
But the Chinese leadership is playing a long game for greater international control which it calls predatory capitalism, especially when it comes to many developing countries which are in massive debt to China.
Communist leaders use Chinese companies to integrate with politicians and the local elite, whom they can put pressure on in times of crisis, Lin said. Chinese companies are required by law to cooperate with central government intelligence gathering. There are no neutral companies in China.
Since there are more than 500,000 ethnic Chinese in British Columbia, those with roots in mainland China growing over the past two decades to represent half of the total, Lin points out that criticizing China’s totalitarian rulers, Communist leadership is not at all the same as racial discrimination. against the Chinese or the Asians.
An Angus Reid Institute poll this year found that only 14% of Canadians view China favorably, up from 45% in 2016. Only 11% of Canadians want to develop trade relations with the country.
The West, Lin said, can no longer view China as a potential sustainable trading partner.
