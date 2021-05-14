Politics
Governor Anies wears batik belt to show sympathy for Palestine
Jakarta (ANTARA) – In sympathy for the Palestinians’ struggle against Israeli colonialism, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan wore a batik belt bearing images of Palestinian and Indonesian flags during the Eid al-Fitr prayer Thursday morning.
“My children and I wear this belt to show our sympathy for Palestine,” the governor told reporters on the sidelines of the Eid al-Fitr prayer held in the backyard of his home in Lebak Bulus district, south of Jakarta.
As of 7 a.m. Western Indonesian Time (WIB), around 30 people, including Baswedan’s wife and children, were present during the prayer, led by Ustadz Afifudien Rohaly.
After the prayer, conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols, Rohaly delivered Idul Fitri’s sermon.
Palestinians have again gained international media attention after being brutalized by Israeli occupation forces who attacked the grounds of Al Aqsa Mosque in the closing days of the holy month of Ramadhan and launched airstrikes on Gaza .
According to Aljazeera, before bombing the besieged Gaza Strip at the end of Ramadhan that claimed the lives of 56 Palestinians, including 14 children, and injured at least 300 others, Israeli security personnel raided the compound. the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
They attacked visitors to the mosque with “rubber-coated steel cartridges, stun grenades and tear gas” in an escalation, triggered by what Aljazeera reported as Jewish government plans to “forcibly evict Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem to make way for the Israeli settlers. “
Indonesian President Joko Widodo vehemently denounced the use of force against Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, perceived by Muslims as the third sacred site after Mecca and Medina, and the forced eviction of Palestinian families from their families. houses in Sheikh Jarrah.
“The forced evictions of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem and the use of force against Palestinian civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque must not be ignored. Indonesia condemns these actions, ”Widodo noted on his @jokowi Twitter account earlier this week.
According to the head of state, Indonesia had urged the UN Security Council to take action in the event of repeated violations committed by Israel.
Indonesia will continue to side with the Palestinian people in their struggle for independence, he noted.
Jakarta’s political position on the Palestinian issue has remained unchanged since the era of President Soekarno.
In 1962, Indonesia’s founding father made a statement that has since served as a beacon in Indonesian foreign policy on Palestinian issues.
“As long as the freedom of Palestine has not yet been restored to the Palestinians, Indonesia will stand up against occupation by Israel forever,” Soekarno said.
Meanwhile, Buya Anwar Abbas, vice president of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), called on leaders around the world to condemn and end the violence by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians, especially against children and children. women.
“The violence of the IDF against the children, mothers and parents of the Palestinian people in the city of Jerusalem is clearly unacceptable and intolerable. The world must condemn and stop this barbaric act,” Abbas noted in a statement this week. .
The MUI vice-president stressed that the suffering, death and injustice resulting from these acts of violence had triggered radicalism and terrorism.
“Therefore, if the world is to be safe, secure and peaceful and avoid acts of radicalism and terrorism, world leaders must end and stop all forms of colonization on this Earth, especially the colonization in Baitul Maqdis or in Jerusalem, where Israel has restricted the freedom of Palestinians to worship in addition to taking away their land, ”he said.
