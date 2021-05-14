‘Eid Mubarak’, Canadian and British Prime Ministers wish Muslims around the world





As Muslims around the world celebrate the Second Eid celebrations in the midst of Covid-19 on Thursday, forgoing customary hugs and gatherings of friends and families, world leaders, including those in the West, wish ‘ “ Eid Mubarak ” to those celebrating, FYR News reported.

“Muslims are making an extraordinary contribution to this country,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished today to Muslims in the UK and around the world via a tweet.

#EidMubarak to those celebrating in the UK and around the world.

Muslims are making an extraordinary contribution to this country, and while this year’s celebrations are not as we would like, if we all do our part and get vaccinated, we can look forward to a much happier future. pic.twitter.com/UG4tURq6bM

Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 12, 2021

He added: “… While this year’s celebrations are not as we would like, if we all do our part and get vaccinated, we can look forward to a much happier future.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also wished the Muslim Brotherhood in his country and around the world in a video message posted on a tweet via the official handle.

The video caption of the Eid greeting tweet read, “Today Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr and mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.”

“Look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message wishing everyone who celebrates Happy Eid.

Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr and mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’ message wishing everyone who celebrates a happy Eid https://t.co/GdW8X6Q811 pic.twitter.com/0ERU1btdbj

CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) May 12, 2021

In the video message, Trudeau said, “Usually it’s the time to get together with friends and family for hearty meals and to share snacks and sweets.”

“But with Covid-19 … we will again have to find new ways to celebrate and also recognize the many contributions that Muslims have made …”

Trudeau began his message with “Assalam u Alaikum”, a customary religious greeting of Muslims, and ended with the wish “Eid Mubarak”.

Eid Mubarak: PM says we need to celebrate this Eid calmly with families for two reasons

On the other hand, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official Twitter account on Thursday to send Eidul Fitr greetings to Muslims celebrating the holiday season in Pakistan and elsewhere.

Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. It is a very different Eid that we have to celebrate quietly with our families, for 2 reasons imp. One: there is the Corona pandemic. To Pak[istan] we’re starting to control the spread again, so it’s vital that our people abide by the SOPs, he wrote on Twitter.

Second, just as critical is the need for all of us to show our solidarity with the Kashmiris and the Palestinians who are suffering oppression from the occupying powers in complete violation of their internationally guaranteed basic human rights.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2021

