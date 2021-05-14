Trump’s spies failed to convince officials to insult Trump





The New York Times reports that a group of right-wing activists, trained by a former British spy, tried to get various officials to say derogatory things about Donald Trump while being secretly recorded. The Times reports how the group conducted their operations, including spending $ 10,000 a month on a Georgetown house, providing covert training to agents at a Western ranch to maintain a false identity and withstand questioning is quite remarkable.

But what is even more remarkable is that the band completely failed to produce such material. Or, at least, the article has no evidence that they obtained anything, and there was nothing in the public records during Trump’s presidency that appears to have come from this operation.

The reported inspiration for this operation was a 2017 Buzzfeed report according to which National Security Advisor HR McMaster described Trump as an idiot, a drug addict and compared his intelligence to a kindergarten over dinner. . Yet another source told Buzfeed that McMaster gave him equally disparaging comments about Trumps’ intelligence in private, including that the president lacked the brains to understand the issues before the National Security Council. .

After McMaster denied the report, a network of Trump loyalists, including hapless fraudster James OKeefe, decided to try to trick McMaster into saying something similar via a hidden camera. They then expanded the program to try to entrap FBI agents.

We should interrupt the narrative to point out that getting someone in Washington to call Donald Trump an idiot is an almost trivial task. This is actually one of the most popular opinions in the United States as a whole. (A poll found that 39% of Americans came up with the silly description for the president.)

Even a large number of people chosen by Trump for high-level positions in his government share this belief. Trump has been described as an idiot by figures such as John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, John Dowd, Karl Rove, and Gary Cohn. Not to mention the constant stream of media leaks from staff members mortified by Trump’s inability to absorb written material, focus on a topic without watching television, and general imperviousness to facts and right.

Basically, a lot of the people who worked with Trump have walked away deeply dismayed at his mental abilities. OKeefe, Ledeen et al., Examining this epidemic of people appointed by Trump who see him as a complete jerk, decided that the problem was a deep state cabal subverting Trump. And then, despite the investment of large sums of money, the expertise of a British spy and several attractive women, no one called Trump an idiot on camera. It would be like luring a group of tourists into the desert with no air conditioning in an attempt to make someone say they are hot and fail.

Mark Deep Throat Felt said of the Watergate project: The truth is, they’re not very bright guys and things got out of hand. The truth about Trumps’ budding spy gang is that they weren’t very bright guys, and things didn’t even get out of hand as they couldn’t even get people to blurt out an opinion of the half of America and most of Washington, DC.

