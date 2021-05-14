Donald Trump has become a better president than Joe Biden and Barack Obama – No credit | World | New





Donald Trump says he is ‘considering’ presidential election in 2024

In his latest book, “ Trump: The Hidden Halo, ” Simon Dolan separated the man from his actions and described Mr. Trump’s startling list of accomplishments. In writing the book, Mr. Dolan set out to examine why the New York mogul-turned-president drew millions of American voters.

He suggested: “On a lot of parameters he did a better job than for example Obama, who was obviously a career politician and certainly does a better job than Biden or Kamala Harris or whoever runs the country.

“For example, the Middle East peace accords – which are barely mentioned and yet have been fundamental to Western politics for the past 70 years – and yet he managed to negotiate those peace accords.

“He has no credit for it.”

In January 2020, Mr. Trump launched the “Peace to Prosperity” plan, aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has raged at various levels for more than 100 years.

Mr. Dolan added that the Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement was one of Mr. Trump’s greatest achievements because he had the ability to save lives.

Donald Trump made a better president than most politicians, Mr Dolan said (Image: Getty Images)

Donald Trump did better on many parameters than Obama says Mr. Dolan (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking further on Mr Trump’s achievements, the British businessman said another of the former president’s achievements was that “he had not started new wars”.

According to Mr. Dolan, Mr. Trump has successfully withdrawn his troops from Syria, pacified North Korea, negotiated peace deals across the Middle East and has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize four times.

It is true that Donald Trump did not start new wars in foreign countries, although conflicts continued under his administration in Yemen, Somalia and Niger.

In addition, Mr. Trump has suffered serious backlash after the murder of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Donald Trump also made history as the first sitting president to set foot in North Korea, which has been particularly hostile to the United States since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Mr. Dolan also explained why he was so popular with American voters.

READ MORE: Joe Biden’s ‘decent’ job plan denied by social media

Donald Trump has not started any new wars (Image: Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s office (Image: Express)

He said: “I think what he managed to do was engage with a segment of the population who may not have voted before and who may not have voted Republican before.

“And the way he managed to do it was that he spoke in their language.

“His policies were mostly common sense, like building the border wall – you have a wall around your house – if you have no borders, you no longer have a country.

“The same goes for the economy. We just want to create jobs and get rid of the regulations.

“It’s a simple thing he proposed – if you want to introduce a new regulation, you have to get rid of two old ones.

“These are really simple things that people understood and they said ‘yes I can vote for that’ as opposed to the old politics.”

The divisive 45th President of the United States, who according to his own website launched “the most extraordinary political movement in history,” stepped down in January after an unsuccessful campaign against his Democratic rival Joe Biden .

Donald Trump drew thousands of voters (Image: Getty Images)

Donald Trump was the first sitting president to enter North Korea (Image: Getty images)

Mr. Trump’s administration came out on a particularly sour note after the Capitol riots that saw a host of Republican supporters attempt to undo the 2020 U.S. election defeat.

Discussing his legacy, Mr. Dolan suggested that in the short term, Mr. Trump will be remembered unfavorably.

He expressed his opinion: “I think his legacy in my mind was that he is actually a very successful president.

“What will probably be remembered is the president who was indicted twice and who led an insurgency, which is not true.

“If it was an insurgency, it was the most insurgent you have ever seen in your life.

“Then when you look at Biden who was inaugurated behind closed doors with 50,000 troops in front of him and who never gave a State of the Union speech until recently – one looks like an insurgency and the other was called an instruction. “

Mr Dolan added that if we could fast forward 30 years, the public could see a different side of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s political rally draws thousands of voters (Image: Getty Images)

He said, “He did things differently and he will always be remembered as the eccentric and all the other things, but when a period of time has passed in which you have forgotten the personality or become unresponsive to the personality. personality, so I think his accomplishments be remembered in a respectful manner.

Last week, Mr Trump announced that he was considering “beyond the serious” to consider another presidential bid in 2024, which he said would make his supporters “very happy.”

In an excerpt from an interview with Candace Owens at The Hill, Mr. Trump said, “I can’t wait to make an announcement at the right time.”

He added: “As you know it is very early. But I think people will be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.

Recent reports suggest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered a running mate for Mr. Trump.

Donald Trump made a better president than Joe Biden says Simon Dolan (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking just before Mr. Trump’s remarks were announced, Mr. Dolan thought another race would be unlikely.

He said: “I think at this point [2024] he will be 78 and I don’t think he could handle losing either, really not.

“I think it would kill him, maybe literally.

“I think he’s probably going to have more fun as a kingmaker and I think he’ll probably put his weight behind DeSantis.”

He added, “I predict the Republicans will take over the House and the Senate, then DeSantis will run in 24 and win.

“If he runs against Kamala Harris, he’s definitely going to win.

“It’s hard to see who else would run on the Democratic side assuming Biden isn’t president yet at that point, but I don’t think anyone seriously believes him yet.

“It is [Biden’s] clearly in decline, he clearly has a problem with him.

Simon Dolan is worth over £ 200million according to the Sunday Times Rich List and has a vast business empire spanning areas such as accounting, aviation and motorsport.

