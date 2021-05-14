Pakistani leaders must reconcile with India and focus on the country’s resurrection





It is said that if a person has something in the back of their mind, they tend to let it go unintentionally during a conversation. Something like this happened with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It seems that on the bottom, he is convinced that Pakistan is not justified in requesting the revocation of the Indian decision to repeal the draconian article 370. He knows full well that the repeal took place constitutionally and that it cannot be denied.

During an interview with Pakistani TV station Samaa TV, he let this thought process slip away. “The dilution of Section 370 is India’s internal business,” he said. Realizing the mistake, Qureshi immediately went into damage control mode. He said the people of Kashmir have already expressed disappointment at a broken promise and expressed frustration. He added that the case is now before the Supreme Court of India and that a powerful lobby in India believes that the nation has, by removing Section 370, “Lost more and gained less”. A quick glance at the interview indicates that Qureshi was pissed off and babbling to cover up the Faux Pas.

As expected, the opposition in Pakistan began to reclaim his blood. “How does the FM qualify Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal Indian issue?” Pakistan does not recognize it, but nothing to do with Kashmir is an internal Indian matter. Modi’s attempt to annex the illegally occupied J&K is unacceptable to Pakistan. It is a disputed territory according to UN resolutions, ”said Sherry Rehman, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, in a series of tweets. The other three tweets on the subject were equally unhelpful to the besieged foreign minister.

“Isn’t this a historic turnaround? FM Shah Mahmood says Pakistan has no problem with India’s decision to remove Section 370. Shah Mahmood says it is an internal Indian matter. This means that Pakistan has agreed to renounce its historic position that Kashmir is disputed territory, ”PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair tweeted in a harsh indictment against the foreign minister.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a common ailment among Shah Mahmood Qureshi, especially in India. This is because he constantly tries to hide his fundamentalist roots and his deep hatred for India behind diplomatic jargon. Over and over again, the smokescreen explodes and he ends up saying things that embarrass his country. He then makes a classic U-turn as he did in this case as well. Two days after the interview, he tweeted: “Let me be clear: Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the @UN Security Council’s agenda. The final settlement of the dispute lies in the #UNSC resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. No one, however, is ready to buy his revamped argument.

As this drama played out nationally, Imran Khan faced a different kind of heat during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, a longtime ally of Pakistan, has shown some disenchantment lately, especially following a very clear statement released by Shah Mahmood Qureshi in August last year calling for a high-level meeting. level on Kashmir at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The statement has embarrassed Saudi Arabia and created a situation in which its traditionally good relations with India are strained. Saudi Arabia responded by recalling $ 1 billion from a $ 3 billion loan to cash-strapped Pakistan and an expired multibillion-dollar oil credit facility in Islamabad was not renewed

Khan’s visit was primarily aimed at making amends and rebuilding the line of credit with the cash-rich Kingdom. He is in desperate need of money to keep his country’s bankrupt treasury afloat now that China has also refused to extend further loans.

Saudi leaders, however, were more interested in how the process of talks between Pakistan and India, in which they are playing the facilitator role with the United Arab Emirates, is progressing. He mentioned the need for Pakistan’s reconciliation with India several times in the joint statement and “stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, in order to guarantee peace and Kashmir. stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia has given Pakistan some odds and ends to keep it afloat, but does not want to ease the pressure on talks with India. Days after the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia would work to encourage the easing of tensions between Pakistan and India.

The situation has become politically untenable for Imran Khan with the national fundamentalists feeding him. Following the Saudi Foreign Minister’s statement on May 11, he publicly declared: “Unless India reconsiders its action of August 5, 2019, Pakistan will not hold talks.” In order to boost the morale and credibility of his foreign minister, he praised the role of the foreign ministry in leading a full-fledged campaign to bring the Kashmir issue to the world.

Thus, the Indo-Pakistani detente continues despite the pressure exerted on Pakistan by the international community, including the main actors of the Islamic world. This is so because Imran Khan continues to waver from position to position in his desire to appease everyone – the military, his country’s fundamentalists, his donors and the international community. He doesn’t realize that he can’t fool everyone with his anti-India bluster. Reconciliation with India is imperative for Pakistan, Imran Khan knows it and his closest associates like Qureshi know it too. It would be better for him to accept that Kashmir is an integral part of India and whatever action the Indian government takes is an internal matter (as his foreign minister unwittingly stated). Having thus accepted, he can concentrate on the most important issue of the resurrection of his besieged nation.

