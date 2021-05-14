The story of Jokowi celebrating Eid without children, son-in-law and grandchildren





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) celebrates Lebaran 2021 like never before. Famous jokowi Eid Al-Fitr this time without being accompanied by his children, son-in-law, his beloved grandchildren. This story was revealed when Jokowi made it video call with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and his wife on Thursday (5/13/2021), as reported in the official statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat. Jokowi accompanied by his beloved wife, Iriana Widodo. First, Jokowi congratulate Ma’ruf Amin and his wife. Iriana also congratulated Eid al-Fitr to Ma’ruf Amin and his wife. Then the two leaders of these countries asked about the family’s state of health in Eid al-Fitr. Indonesia is still hit by a pandemic, so the government has banned returns home. Jokowi said, during this Eid celebration, he was not directly accompanied by his children. “Not all of that, all out of town, maybe in a week or two,” Jokowi said. President Jokowi and Iriana previously held Eid prayers at 2:42 p.m. in the courtyard of the main building of the Presidential Palace in Bogor. Eid prayers are held outdoors and with health protocols. Serda Ridwan Payopo, who acts as an imam for the Eid prayer, is Serda Ridwan Payopo, who in her daily life is a member of the Group A Presidential Security Force of Pampri Team Den 1 (Paspampres) . Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf and his wife held the Eid al-Fitr 1442H prayer at the official residence of Jalan Diponegoro number 2 in central Jakarta. After performing the Eid prayer, Ma’ruf Amin and his wife enjoyed the special dishes that had been provided for the holidays. Ma’ruf in this second year also did not host another event open day linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. He virtually stays in touch with his family and loved ones. (gbr / maa)

