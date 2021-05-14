On this day of 2017: Misbah, Younis retired from international cricket after thrilling win over West Indies





On this day of 2017: Misbah, the Younis hung up their boots | Photo credit: AP

Highlights Mishabh Ul Haq and Younis Khan played their last international game against the West Indies. Pakistan beat the West Indies in a tense final in the deciding series with just seven balls remaining on the final day. Pakistan won the series 2-1 to seal a historic away series victory.

The history of Pakistan Cricket is filled with some of the greatest to have played the sport. Over the years, they have consistently produced some of the best fast bowlers in the world. Whether it’s Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or great drummers like Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar, the country has been the birthplace of some of the best the world has ever seen.

The tradition continued with many great athletes emerging for the national team who continued the tradition with figures like Inzamam Ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razaq and Shoaib Akhtar, bringing glory to the national team. However, two of the greatest players to have played for the national team in the recent past have been Younis Khan and Misbah Ul-Haq.

The duo carried Pakistan’s batting order through a difficult time of transition. Both also led the national teams for long stretches and bought the nation success.

However, in 2017 both decided to quit international cricket at the same time. Ahead of the tour of the country to the West Indies, the two announced their retirement from the game’s longest format.

The series proved to be extremely exciting and the visitors gave their legends a memorable start with a fascinating 2-1 win in the series away from home.

Pakistan won the first test overall with a seven-wicket victory. Younis and Mishabh were the stars of the show as the Men in Green scored 407 on the board. Misbah and Younis were the stars of the series with 99 and 58 points respectively.

The West Indies made a comeback in Game 2 with a 106 point victory. Besides the loss, there was another disappointment as Misbah was once again sacked for 99 and missed a ton. The most shocking part of the loss was the collapse in the second set where they were knocked out for 99.

The series entered the final match at Windsor Park in Roseau in balance. Misbah and Younis’ swan song turned out to be the most exciting finishes in recent years. On the fifth day of the match, May 14, 2017, the West Indies were chasing 303 on the last day of the series. Earlier in the game, Misbah had another half a century to lay the platform down in the first innings, aided by a century by Azhar Ali.

After dropping six wickets to under 100 on day five, the West Indies’ hopes of chasing the total were almost over. However, they engaged in a fiery battle led by the Century of Roston Chase to try to save the game. With Alzzari Joseph and Shannon Gabriel holding on tight, it looked like they would succeed. However, there was a late twist in the story as with only seven balls remaining, Gabriel tried to hit Yashir Shah but missed and was played. This completed a 101 point victory for Pakistan and a memorable series victory for Pakistan. In the process, they bid a perfect farewell to two of the best cricketers they’ve ever produced.

Misbah ended a testing career at the age of 42 which saw him play 75 games in which he scored 5,222 points with an average of 46.62. He also scored ten centuries in the longest form of the game. He led the Pakistan test team for nearly six years in some of the most turbulent times and led them to the world test cricket rankings.

On the other hand, it was the end of a 17-year-old international cricket for Younis Khan. He played 118 tryout matches and was the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 points. He ended his career with an incredible 52.05 average in red ball cricket and scored 34 centuries. Many consider him to be Pakistan’s best test batsman. He also led the national team to victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos