British lawmakers condemn Turkey’s human rights record





Fifty members of the British parliament condemned what they said was a clear setback in Turkey’s human rights progress under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. In a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday, parliamentarians called on their government to join the administration of US President Joe Bidens in further criticizing Turkey. Washington has more and more called Turkish governments’ failure to respect fundamental rights and freedoms since Biden took office in January. Criticism of Ankara in London has been much more muffled than this, with government officials rarely expressing disapproval. However, Turkey’s crackdown on the opposition can no longer be ignored, the all-party group of British lawmakers said. The legal proceedings against Mer Faruk Gergerliolu, member of parliament of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition, People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and co-chair of the Human Rights Association (HD) ztrk Trkdoan demonstrates a growing model that increasingly questions whether Turkey truly shares our democratic values ​​and commitment to the rule of law, they said. Gergerliolu was imprisoned in April after being stripped of his parliamentary immunity. While Trkdoan, the leader of the country’s largest human rights group was stopped in March. The prosecution of the two men for terrorism is widely seen as politically motivated. Britain has always been one of Turkey’s closest European allies, a relationship that took on added significance after Brexit. In January 2017, the two countries signed a 100 million ($ 140.4 million) defense agreement to supply fighter jets to the Turkish Air Force, greeted at the time as a historic trade deal for Britain following its decision to leave the European Union. Turkey is a“indispensable ally, but London’s friendship should not be unconditional,” MEPs said. The United Kingdom owes the Turkish people the duty to speak out openly in favor of a return to the path of democracy and respect for human rights and pluralism, they added.







