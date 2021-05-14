In the midst of the pandemic, the country celebrates Eid; PM Modi, President and Rahul Gandhi among others send greetings

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the Indian people.

In his message, the President said: “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslim brothers and sisters.”

During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe Roza and regularly offer prayers and obedience to Allah. The auspicious feast of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and harmony Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion to dedicate himself again to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of those in need.

“Let us all resolve to face this Covid-19 pandemic by following all the rules and guidelines and working for the well-being of society and the country.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr (May 14). “I send my warmest greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of happy Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.

“Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and symbolizes brotherhood and community unity. The festival reaffirms the spirit and importance of compassion, charity and generosity in our lives. “

“In our country, festivals are always an opportunity for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.

“May the lofty ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and the spirit of humanity.”

With contributions from agencies