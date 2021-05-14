Politics
Jokowi and KPK in the Muhammadiyah vs Ngabalin debate center
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
One of the largest religious organizations in Indonesia,Muhammadiyah, involved in a lively discussion with the Chief Expert of the Presidential Office (KSP), Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. This was triggered by the national knowledge testTWK) which resulted in 75 agents NCPfailed the transfer of status to become the civil state apparatus (ASN).
Novel Baswedan and a number of KPK Kasatgas who work on major cases are included in the list of 75 KPK employees who failed at TWK. They are known not only as individuals of integrity and dedication, but also capable of handling various cases of corruption. Some have received high awards from the government.
The criticism was also highlighted by the anti-corruption agency headed by Firli Bahuri. Civil society calls the KPK TWK as an instrument to weaken the KPK.
Criticism has also come from religious organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama – through the Institute for the Study and Development of Human Resources, LapkesdamPBNU – in Muhammadiyah. PP Muhammadiyah President for Law and Human Rights, Busyro Muqqodasb even immediately underlined President Joko Widodo’s commitment to eradicate corruption.
According to him, the case of 75 KPK employees failing the TWK test marked the culmination of efforts to weaken the institution, which actually happened under the Jokowi administration.
Busyro said the KPK has been weakened since Jokowi sent a presidential letter to the Indonesian parliament to revise the KPK law.
“Since the revision of the KPK law, with Law 19/2019, it is in the hands of President Jokowi that the KPK has ended its history. So it is not weakened, its history is over,” said Busyro contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (12/5).
According to Busyro, after the overpriced revision of the KPK law, a number of incidents of weakening the KPK have been slowly occurring. The KPK’s position weakened under Firli’s leadership and continued to weaken thanks to TWK.
TWK KPK itself is governed by the KPK Commission Regulation (Perkom) n ° 1 of 2021 concerning the procedures for transferring employee status to ASN. Perkom requires a number of things to change the status of KPK employees to ASN, one of which is that KPK employees are not involved in organizational activities prohibited by the government.
Article 5, paragraph (4) of the committee also regulates the implementation of the national vision test as a condition for transfer of status. The test is called KPK in conjunction with the National Personnel Body (BKN).
On the other hand, Busyro, who is also a former KPK leader, believes TWK is not in line with the mandate of the constitution and Pancasila. The test, Busyro said, is also irrelevant as a condition for changing employee status.
“LBH Muhammadiyah from PP Muhammadiyah to the regions will officially become a co-prosecutor for the 75 people,” he said.
“The 75 people must be recovered. If the president does not do this, then in the president’s time they will be completely crushed,” added the latter, who also headed the Judicial Commission as president (2005- 2010).
Ngabalin responded to Busyro’s harsh criticism. He stated that the transfer of the status of employees from KPK to ASN has been regulated by government regulation No. 41 of 2020. According to him, TWK is also clearly regulated in this regulation.
He also assured that President Joko Widodo would not interfere in the TWK process. Ngabalin called the accusations a slander against Jokowi.
“They accused the TWK process of having been fabricated because in the law there is no reference to articles and paragraphs about TWK. These are people who are not only stupid, but they think backwards. , these breech brains are called, ”Ngabalin said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (12/5).
Silence Palace, status 75 KPK employees threatened
READ THE NEXT PAGE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]