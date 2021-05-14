Jokowi and KPK in the Muhammadiyah vs Ngabalin debate center

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

One of the largest religious organizations in Indonesia,Muhammadiyah, involved in a lively discussion with the Chief Expert of the Presidential Office (KSP), Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. This was triggered by the national knowledge testTWK) which resulted in 75 agents NCPfailed the transfer of status to become the civil state apparatus (ASN).

Novel Baswedan and a number of KPK Kasatgas who work on major cases are included in the list of 75 KPK employees who failed at TWK. They are known not only as individuals of integrity and dedication, but also capable of handling various cases of corruption. Some have received high awards from the government.

The criticism was also highlighted by the anti-corruption agency headed by Firli Bahuri. Civil society calls the KPK TWK as an instrument to weaken the KPK.

Criticism has also come from religious organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama – through the Institute for the Study and Development of Human Resources, LapkesdamPBNU – in Muhammadiyah. PP Muhammadiyah President for Law and Human Rights, Busyro Muqqodasb even immediately underlined President Joko Widodo’s commitment to eradicate corruption.

According to him, the case of 75 KPK employees failing the TWK test marked the culmination of efforts to weaken the institution, which actually happened under the Jokowi administration.

Busyro said the KPK has been weakened since Jokowi sent a presidential letter to the Indonesian parliament to revise the KPK law.

“Since the revision of the KPK law, with Law 19/2019, it is in the hands of President Jokowi that the KPK has ended its history. So it is not weakened, its history is over,” said Busyro contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (12/5).

According to Busyro, after the overpriced revision of the KPK law, a number of incidents of weakening the KPK have been slowly occurring. The KPK’s position weakened under Firli’s leadership and continued to weaken thanks to TWK.

TWK KPK itself is governed by the KPK Commission Regulation (Perkom) n ° 1 of 2021 concerning the procedures for transferring employee status to ASN. Perkom requires a number of things to change the status of KPK employees to ASN, one of which is that KPK employees are not involved in organizational activities prohibited by the government.

Article 5, paragraph (4) of the committee also regulates the implementation of the national vision test as a condition for transfer of status. The test is called KPK in conjunction with the National Personnel Body (BKN).

On the other hand, Busyro, who is also a former KPK leader, believes TWK is not in line with the mandate of the constitution and Pancasila. The test, Busyro said, is also irrelevant as a condition for changing employee status.

“LBH Muhammadiyah from PP Muhammadiyah to the regions will officially become a co-prosecutor for the 75 people,” he said.

“The 75 people must be recovered. If the president does not do this, then in the president’s time they will be completely crushed,” added the latter, who also headed the Judicial Commission as president (2005- 2010).

Ngabalin responded to Busyro’s harsh criticism. He stated that the transfer of the status of employees from KPK to ASN has been regulated by government regulation No. 41 of 2020. According to him, TWK is also clearly regulated in this regulation.

He also assured that President Joko Widodo would not interfere in the TWK process. Ngabalin called the accusations a slander against Jokowi.

"They accused the TWK process of having been fabricated because in the law there is no reference to articles and paragraphs about TWK. These are people who are not only stupid, but they think backwards. , these breech brains are called, "Ngabalin said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (12/5).




