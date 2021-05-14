Erdogan urges Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan for solidarity against Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone on Thursday with his Kyrgyz and Afghan counterparts during the recent Israeli attacks in Palestine, the presidency said.

During discussions with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Erdogan “exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments.”

President Erdogan said they wanted to see Kyrgyzstan alongside Turkey in the initiatives he had launched on the international stage so that the necessary lesson would be given to Israel which had attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and the Palestinians, ”the statement read.

The Turkish president also had a phone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and wished him a happy Eid.

Erdogan stressed the importance of leading joint action on all relevant platforms to mobilize the international community in the face of Israel’s “brutal” attacks.

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan “in this critical period” as it always has, he added, referring to the escalation of violence and the ongoing peace process in the ravaged country. the war.

Erdogan also discussed the situation in Palestine with former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, which has led to Palestinian protests and Israeli attacks on civilians, including worshipers in East Jerusalem. the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.