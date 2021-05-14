Politics
Eid Mubarak! PM Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. “Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Pray for the good health and well-being of all. Moved by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work for the advancement of human well-being. Eid Mubarak! ” PM Modi tweeted.
In his message, the president also urged people to work for the well-being of society and the country and to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I offer my best wishes and greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe Roza and regularly offer prayers and obedience to Allah. The auspicious holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and harmony. Eid-ul-Fitr is also an opportunity to re-dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improving the lives of those in need, ”he said.
“Let us all decide to face this Covid-19 pandemic by following all the rules and guidelines and by working for the well-being of society and the country,” he added.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which translates to “fast breaking feast” is a time of rejoicing with family and friends. It is a happy celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan when millions of Muslims enthusiastically await confirmation of the New Moon sighting, to celebrate the end of their fasting journey.
Muslims around the world celebrate the day by participating in a multitude of activities. Depending on where you are, the festival may have a more localized name.
Muslims also celebrated Eid ul-Fitr amid the lockdown last year to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
