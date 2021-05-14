Pukat UGM: KPK is controlled by the police, Jokowi is silent





Yogyakarta, Gatra.com – The Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Pukat) at Gadjah Mada University said the deactivation of 75 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) was inseparable from the decision of KPK President Firli Bahuri . There are fears that the KPK is increasingly controlled by the police. The silence of President Joko Widodo has been called into question. "The willingness of the KPK leadership to get rid of 75 employees despite protests from many parties shows that there is indeed something that is motivating the KPK leadership, especially KPK chairman Firli Bahuri to get rid of KPK employees by all means, "Zaenur Rohman, researcher at Pukat UGM, said on Friday (5/14). According to him, efforts to dispose of KPK employees with integrity have been done through various means, such as violence, intimidation and suspicion of employees. After years of failure, this effort is now almost crowned with success thanks to the National Insight Test (TWK). The test, Zaenur said, was under Firli's order, and not through government laws and regulations. The amendment to the KPK Law contains provisions simply to convert KPK employees to ASN. "So this is not a new selection, because when the KPK employees came in they went through the selection, education and service stages for a long time. TWK is designed to filter out names that have been targeted by certain parties because their corruption eradication work has threatened many parties, especially the corrupters, "he said. In addition, the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) also stated that the transfer of status should not be detrimental to the employees of the KPK. "The TWK contradicts the KPK law and the decision of the Constitutional Court. This is a form of arbitrariness for the leadership of the KPK, in particular the chairman of the KPK. Names that don't pass the TWK have a long history of rubbing against the current KPK chairman who is often condemned to ethics, "Zaenur said. Zaenur also regretted President Joko Widodo's position on this condition. Meanwhile, the DPR said that TWK is not a new selection, but for the purpose of promoting and increasing the capacity of employees. "The president didn't say anything. He didn't respond to anything. Even though ASN is within the remit and responsibility of the president. There isn't a single significant statement. This shows that there is an omission, "he said. Pukat UGM said the deactivation of 75 employees has made the KPK increasingly dominated by elements of the police. "Of course the 75 employees can be replaced. The question is, is the replacement fair and professional? Who is it? Could it be replaced by police personnel. Currently there are 6 generals. in the KPK with structural positions, "he said. . Another impact, the KPK is less and less independent because critical employees will be easily suppressed when they are not in line with power. "It is a loss for the Corruption Eradication Commission and the people of Indonesia and those who benefit the most are the corrupters," he said. Editor: Arif Koes

