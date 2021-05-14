Based on the Greek genocide





The outspoken son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair, expressed his outrage at Turkey’s support for Hamas, saying the country is founded on the genocide of Greek Christians. He downloaded a Twitter graphic which portrays the makeup of Muslims and Christians in today’s Turkey over the centuries. Turkey is founded on a genocide of Greek Christians! pic.twitter.com/Iul6ayQqnQ – Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) May 13, 2021 In another tweet to Turkish robots, he said that you are not from Anatolia, came from Central Asia and committed genocide against the local Greek Christian population. Istanbul is in fact Constantinople and you have occupied it illegally, he said. You also committed genocide against the Armenians, Yair Netanyahu continued before pointing out that Turkey occupies northern Cyprus and Syria, as well as Kurdistan, he added. To all the Turkish robots following me here – a little history lesson. You are not from Anatolia, you came from Central Asia and committed genocide against the local Greek Christian population. Istanbul is in fact Constantinople and you have occupied it illegally. You also committed genocide >> – Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) May 13, 2021 This is not the first time Yair Netanyahu has used strong language on social media against Turkey. Erdogan asks Netanyahu to twist his son’s ear In March 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his father to twist his son’s ear as punishment for calling Istanbul Constantinople, the city’s former name when it was part of the Byzantine Empire. Erdogan said he had other ways to educate Israel if Netanyahu or his son continued to curse them. The remarks at a political event came days after Yair Netanyahu attacked the Turkish leader on Twitter, joining a public row between his father and Erdogan. I will remind him that Istanbul is actually a city called Constantinople! The capital of the Byzantine Empire and the center of Orthodox Christianity for over [sic] a thousand years before the Turkish occupation! tweeted the young Netanyahu. His Twitter tirade against the Turkish leader came after Erdogan called his father a tyrant who slaughtered Palestinian children. Turkey and Israel have strained relations, and Erdogan, who sees himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause, is a vocal critic of Israeli policies. The two leaders have traded beards in the past over Gaza. Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week that the international community should teach Israel a strong and dissuasive lesson in its conduct towards the Palestinians. Erdogan made the comment during a phone call with Putin on Wednesday, Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate said, amid escalating violence in occupied East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Turkey, which in 1949 became the first Muslim-majority country to recognize Israel, cut ties with Israel for the first time in 2010. This was after 10 pro-Palestinian Turkish militants were killed by Israeli commandos who boarded a Turkish-owned ship, the Mavi Marmara, which was part of a flotilla trying to provide aid. and break Israel’s maritime blockade on Gaza. The Israeli blockade of the occupied Gaza Strip has been in place since June 2007, when Israel imposed a hermetic blockade by land, sea and air over the region.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos