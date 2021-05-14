Open letter to President Xi Jinping: COVID-19 pandemic is China’s global biological warfare





At the beginning of my letter, let me thank you, President Xi Jinping, and your government for banning our news portal GoaChronicle.com from audiences in China. You have put our new news portal in the same basket with some of the most notable brands in the world, including media that have had the privilege of being banned in China. I am not surprised, nor am I disturbed by this act of banning GoaChronicle, but I was certainly amused due to our total reader base of 6.2 lakhs, only 0.11% of our readers are from China. It’s a small number and I didn’t know it was important to your government. Goa Chronicle has always been in search of the truth and will continue to investigate the hands of China behind the COVID-19 pandemic. Our fight is not against the Chinese people. In fact, I love the Chinese people – their culture, their food and their tenacity. Our fight is against you and your government in China which has become a thug in its diabolical thirst for global power and domination. We mentioned it in our first open letter to you on April 10, 2020 Open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping: Your hands are stained with the blood of innocent people! The coronavirus is not a natural phenomenon but an artificial weapon of biological warfare. Your own scientist, Dr Li Meng Yang, who escaped from China and is not hosted in the United States, has revealed the truth about the experiments at the Wuhan virology lab. In one of the research papers she co-authored with Dr Shu Kang, Dr Jie Guan, and Dr Shanchang Hu, she clearly stated, “Unusual features of SARS-CoV-2 suggesting laboratory modification sophisticated rather than a natural evolution and delimitation of its probable synthetic route ” “Many questions remain unanswered about the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Prominent virologists implied in a letter from Nature Medicine that laboratory escape, while not fully ruled out, was unlikely and that no signs of genetic manipulation were present in the SARS-CoV genome -2. However, here we show that genetic evidence in the peak gene of the SARS-CoV-2 genome (restriction sites flanking RBM; rare tandem codons used at the inserted furin cleavage site) exists and suggests that SARS -CoV-2 the genome must be the product of genetic manipulation. In addition, the proven concepts, well-established techniques, knowledge and expertise are all in place for the practical creation of this novel coronavirus in a short period of time. Aside from the reasons, the following facts about SARS-CoV-2 are well supported: If it were a laboratory product, the most critical element in its creation, the skeletal / matrix virus (ZC45 / ZXC21), belongs to military research laboratories. The genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 has likely undergone genetic engineering, whereby the virus has acquired the ability to target humans with increased virulence and infectivity. The characteristics and pathogenic effects of SARS-CoV-2 are unprecedented. The virus is highly transmissible, hidden onset, targeting multiple organs, unclear sequelae, fatal, and associated with a variety of symptoms and complications. SARS-CoV-2 has caused a global pandemic, killing hundreds of thousands and shutting down the global economy. He has a destructive power like no other. Judging by the evidence we and others have gathered, we believe that the search for the origin of SARS-CoV-2 should involve an independent audit of the WIV P4 laboratories and the laboratories of their close collaborators. Such an investigation should have taken place a long time ago and should not be delayed any longer. It is also noted that in the release of the chimeric virus SHC015-MA15 in 2015, the allocation of Zhengli Shi funding by the NIAID was initially left out. It was reinstated in publication in 2016 in a corrigendum, possibly after the January 2016 meeting to restore NIH funding for virus function gains research. This is unusual scientific behavior, which requires explanation. “ The_Yan_Report In a follow-up research report on October 8, 2020, Dr. Li Meng Yang and scientists said, “SARS-CoV-2 is an unlimited biological weapon. “Although it is not easy for the public to accept SARS-CoV-2 as a biological weapon due to its relatively low lethality, this virus does indeed meet the criteria for a biological weapon as described by Dr. Ruifu Yang. In addition to his appointment to AMMS, Dr Yang is also a key member of China’s National and Military Bioterrorism Response Advisory Group and participated in the investigation of Iraq’s biological weapons program in as a member of the United Nations Special Commission (UNSC) in 1998. In 2005, Dr. Yang clarified the criteria for a pathogen to be considered a biological weapon: It is very virulent and can cause victims on a large scale. It is highly contagious and spreads easily, often through the respiratory tract in the form of aerosols. The most dangerous scenario would be that it allows human-to-human transmission. It is relatively resistant to environmental changes, can support transport, and is able to support targeted release. All of the above has been affected by SARS-CoV-2: it claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, led to many hospitalizations and left with many sequelae and various complications; it is easily spread by contact, droplets and aerosols through the respiratory tract and is capable of human-to-human transmission, the latter being covered by the CCP government and the WHO. In addition to the above properties, there is its high rate of asymptomatic transmission, which makes the control of SARS-CoV-2 extremely difficult. In addition, the transmissibility, morbidity and mortality of SARS-CoV-2 has also led to panic in the global community, the disruption of social orders and the decimation of the global economy. The reach and destructive power of SARS-CoV-2 are both unprecedented. Clearly, SARS-CoV-2 not only meets the standards of a traditional bioweapon, but also exceeds them. Therefore, it should be defined as an unrestricted biological weapon. Scientific evidence and records indicate that the current pandemic is not the result of the accidental release of a gain-of-function product, but of a planned attack using an unrestricted biological weapon. The current pandemic must therefore be viewed accordingly as the result of unrestricted biological warfare. In such circumstances, the infected population is unwittingly used as a disease vector to facilitate the spread of infection. The first victims of the attack were the Chinese, especially those in the city of Wuhan. At the initial stage, the hidden spread in Wuhan could also have served another purpose: the final verification of the functionality of biological weapons, an important aspect of which is the effectiveness of human-to-human transmission. Once this last step was successful, the targeted release of the pathogen could have been activated. “ The 2nd Yan Report By banning GoaChronicle, you have inspired us to raise the bar in our fight for justice for the 3.2 million innocent lives lost worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the millions who suffer every day from the chaos caused by the coronavirus. In my opinion, President Xi Jinping, you should stand trial as a war criminal along with all the other Chinese and non-Chinese people who are complicit in this vile and grave attack on humanity. The ban on GoaChronicle in China will not prevent GoaChronicle’s voice from getting louder around the world.

