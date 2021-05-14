Work needs more than hot air to pop Boris Johnson’s balloon – Darren McGarvey

While much of our focus is on the election results north of the border, what is happening south of Gretna Green is truly fascinating.

The ascending narrative there is that the dilapidated towns and rural areas that George Orwell wrote about 80 years ago (which are still dilapidated) are populated by an uneducated plebs, largely driven by their blind and petty patriotism, the xenophobia and a deep collective desire to engage in acts of mass economic self-harm.

This explains, for some, why they would vote Conservative.

The toil, apparently, was only a matter of deep confusion among the Red Wallers.

It had nothing to do with the fact that these post-industrial communities were taken for granted by Labor and the left was falling into decline.

Nothing to do with post-industrial cities used for years as a testing ground for emerging political talent (like Peter Mandelson and David Miliband) before being parachuted into big jobs in London.

It has nothing to do with the gentrification of the Labor Party that took place under Tony Blair, where the number of working-class MPs fell sharply while careerist figures in tight-fitting suits, speaking paternalistic relations jargon. public in the room talking to the people who put them in power.

How could this plebs vote for the Conservatives? What have the Conservatives already done for them? Well, as most of you know, working class people rarely support a party with any real enthusiasm. Democracy is a nagging exercise in which you vote for what you see as the least disagreeable option.





That said, while we’re all obsessed with Dominic Cummings, Boriss’s extra-marital excursions and everything we think is destabilizing the UK government, Rishi Sunak quietly targets investments in Red Wall areas like Darlington, where a new line trains will create jobs and faster commute times.

Then there is Boris, who delivered Brexit (as he had promised) while the memory of countless Labor figures trying to undo the result by ignoring their Red Wall voters in the process remains fresh in the spirit of voters.

By November of last year, it was clear to anyone paying even moderate attention to political currents, that while Boriss’ early handling of the pandemic was dismal, his position would be greatly strengthened if he could secure Brexit and a deployment. successful vaccination.

Some thought that such a proposal was not. Well, there we are.

Boris is now so emboldened that he was able to withstand attacks from the most powerful flank of the right-wing press for a week. Labor platitudes are not going to cut it.

Conservative MPs are full of energy and confidence. They have a chancellor down the line who is willing to spend. Investment has been so low in these areas over the past 30 years that even small amounts seem like progress for the locals.

It creates a perfect storm that threatens to wipe out a Labor Party deprived of ideas for good.

In a few years, the residents of Red Wall will be able to reach and touch the local infrastructure that is a direct result of the Conservative vote. This is why the recent Labor charm offensive emphasizing British values ​​(without a coherent analysis of the Red Wallers’ objective economic interests) has always been doomed to failure.

The momentum is with the Conservative Party, temporarily freed from right-wing economic ideology thanks to a pandemic that demands state intervention.

He is now free to define the recovery as his own success. Endless economic growth given that we are effectively starting from scratch.

Labor must go back and think harder that the Red Wall is now the Conservatives must lose.





Error returning PM fans



Many of us look at Boris and wonder why people take him so seriously. We conclude that whoever does it must be stupid.

This is a fatal mistake. Where some see Boris as overly confident, others perceive a leader with a positive outlook on the future.

Where some see Boriss’s personal transgressions as evidence of his inability to perform his duties, ordinary people find him oddly relatable.

Then, of course, there’s the cultural warfare dimension of politics that creates all kinds of weird companions.

The Conservatives are in the best position to absorb those who feel displaced.

If anything, Boriss’s flawed nature may even serve as a source of solace for some in a world where everyone feels anxious about failing a social media purity test.

Performative activism aside, the average person has said and done things that probably would have undone them.





Conservative love letter courting working class



Are the working class people who vote Conservative as dumb as some think?

One way to gauge what these voters want is to analyze the main lines of the Queen’s Speech, a love letter written by the government to its supporters.

Try to imagine the recent Queen’s Speech watched by the average bettor, without ideological motivation or on Twitter every minute of the day.

He made announcements on tackling inequality, connecting remote communities to the rest of the country, the environment and animal welfare, and housing reform.

While the Queen’s Speech isn’t famous for its details, it’s all about creating background music. Doesn’t that tell you something about some of the people who voted Conservative in the working-class zones?

They want investments, to feel connected, they care about free speech, they want more money for the NHS and action against child poverty and education. Obviously, part of the speech is a public relations exercise, but it also tells you something about what the government thinks was important to the people who voted for it.

What actually gets done remains to be seen, but the workers who support Boris are not the outcasts they are often meant to be.