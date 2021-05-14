Limited celebration in Malaysia and Indonesia under the Covid-19 cloud, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories

Muslims in KUALA LUMPUR / JAKARTA in Indonesia and Malaysia yesterday celebrated a muted Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the second year, under the cloud of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

The governments of the two Muslim-majority countries have banned people from returning to their original rural towns and banned mass gatherings in homes.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri usually begins with a prayer service in the morning. Most mosques are open in both countries this year, but with strict limits of only several dozen people inside, due to the need for physical distancing.

In Indonesia, the government has closed mosques in areas at high risk for Idul Fitri, as Indonesians call the festival at the end of the month of fasting.

Closed places of worship include Masjid Istiqlal, Indonesia’s largest mosque, located in Jakarta and accommodating up to 120,000 worshipers.

But many more mosques across the vast archipelago, which has three time zones, were open yesterday, with crowds often spilling into the surrounding fields.

“(We are) very lucky to be able to pray together this year, whereas we could not do so last year,” Tri Haryati Ningsih, 53, told Reuters at the Dian Al-Mahri Mosque in Depok, a town south of Jakarta. .

President Joko Widodo, who has not returned to his hometown of Solo in Central Java, offered his prayers with family members and several assistants in the front yard of Bogor Palace in West Java, a reported the Jakarta Post yesterday.

“We have to be patient and show restraint,” he said earlier on YouTube, referring to people visiting their families. “It is indeed difficult but we have no choice. We must prioritize our health and safety.”

In the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, dozens of people showed up at Masjid Negara, the national mosque, dressed in their colorful Hari Raya outfits. Some arrived as early as 6.30am for the 8am service, but most were politely refused by the police.

Masjid Negara can accommodate 15,000 people, but the Malaysian government has said only 50 people can gather at any major place of worship for a prayer service during the four-week movement control order that has started Wednesday.

Governments around the world are on high alert due to the spike in recent coronavirus cases, fueled in part by faster-spreading variants.

Indonesia, the most populous country in Southeast Asia, has reported the highest number of Covid-19 infections – 1.72 million – and the highest number of deaths of 47,218.

New cases in Malaysia yesterday hit a three-month high of 4,855, with a total number of cases exceeding 458,000.

In Indonesia, despite the ban on mudik – the annual exodus to celebrate Aidilfitri – 1.5 million people living in Greater Jakarta had left for their home towns, according to a transport ministry investigation, the daily reported. Kompas.

In Malaysia, thousands of people in major cities have attempted to sneak back into their hometowns, with police forced to maneuver lorong tikus – which literally means ‘rat roads’, referring to dirt roads far from major highways – to push them back. .

In rural areas, people who have not seen their children and grandchildren who have worked for two years have deplored the borders.

“We have to have a lot of patience even if we cry sometimes because we really miss our children and grandchildren,” said Mr. Mohd Daud Kalakhan, 75, of the papar town of Sabah, on Wednesday, as quoted by the newspaper Utusan Malaysia. .