Limited celebration in Malaysia and Indonesia under the Covid-19 cloud, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories

Muslims in KUALA LUMPUR / JAKARTA in Indonesia and Malaysia yesterday celebrated a muted Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the second year, under the cloud of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.
The governments of the two Muslim-majority countries have banned people from returning to their original rural towns and banned mass gatherings in homes.
Hari Raya Aidilfitri usually begins with a prayer service in the morning. Most mosques are open in both countries this year, but with strict limits of only several dozen people inside, due to the need for physical distancing.
In Indonesia, the government has closed mosques in areas at high risk for Idul Fitri, as Indonesians call the festival at the end of the month of fasting.
Closed places of worship include Masjid Istiqlal, Indonesia’s largest mosque, located in Jakarta and accommodating up to 120,000 worshipers.
But many more mosques across the vast archipelago, which has three time zones, were open yesterday, with crowds often spilling into the surrounding fields.
“(We are) very lucky to be able to pray together this year, whereas we could not do so last year,” Tri Haryati Ningsih, 53, told Reuters at the Dian Al-Mahri Mosque in Depok, a town south of Jakarta. .
President Joko Widodo, who has not returned to his hometown of Solo in Central Java, offered his prayers with family members and several assistants in the front yard of Bogor Palace in West Java, a reported the Jakarta Post yesterday.
“We have to be patient and show restraint,” he said earlier on YouTube, referring to people visiting their families. “It is indeed difficult but we have no choice. We must prioritize our health and safety.”
In the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, dozens of people showed up at Masjid Negara, the national mosque, dressed in their colorful Hari Raya outfits. Some arrived as early as 6.30am for the 8am service, but most were politely refused by the police.
Masjid Negara can accommodate 15,000 people, but the Malaysian government has said only 50 people can gather at any major place of worship for a prayer service during the four-week movement control order that has started Wednesday.
Governments around the world are on high alert due to the spike in recent coronavirus cases, fueled in part by faster-spreading variants.
Indonesia, the most populous country in Southeast Asia, has reported the highest number of Covid-19 infections – 1.72 million – and the highest number of deaths of 47,218.
New cases in Malaysia yesterday hit a three-month high of 4,855, with a total number of cases exceeding 458,000.
In Indonesia, despite the ban on mudik – the annual exodus to celebrate Aidilfitri – 1.5 million people living in Greater Jakarta had left for their home towns, according to a transport ministry investigation, the daily reported. Kompas.
In Malaysia, thousands of people in major cities have attempted to sneak back into their hometowns, with police forced to maneuver lorong tikus – which literally means ‘rat roads’, referring to dirt roads far from major highways – to push them back. .
In rural areas, people who have not seen their children and grandchildren who have worked for two years have deplored the borders.
“We have to have a lot of patience even if we cry sometimes because we really miss our children and grandchildren,” said Mr. Mohd Daud Kalakhan, 75, of the papar town of Sabah, on Wednesday, as quoted by the newspaper Utusan Malaysia. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit