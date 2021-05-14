Politics
Live updates: West Bengal farmers today received first installment of funds under PM-KISAN program, says PM Modi
PM released the 8th installment worth over Rs 20,000 cr to 9.5 cr farmers under PM-KISAN. Under the PM-KISAN program, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000 / – per year is provided to eligible beneficiary farm families, payable in three equal installments of 4 months of Rs. 2000 / – each.
Amid difficult challenges of COVID19, where farmers have produced records in agriculture and horticulture, government is also setting new supply records to MSP
– PM Modi
– PM Modi
It is a constant effort by the government that marginal small farmers get cheap and easy loans from banks. For this, a campaign to provide the Kisan credit card has been underway for a year and a half. During this time, more than 2 Crore Kisan credit cards have been issued
– PM Modi
I urge people to ensure that no obstacles come in while giving a free ration to those in need.
– PM Modi
On this auspicious day in Akshaya Tritya, around Rs 19,000 crore was directly transferred to farmers’ banks. This would benefit nearly 10 crore farmers. For the first time, West Bengal farmers will benefit from this program
– Prime Minister Narendra Modi
GoAir files DRHP for Rs 3,600 cr IPO
Low-budget carrier GoAir has filed a “ Red Herring Draft Prospectus ” (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore.
Oxygen production at Sterlite copper smelter encounters technical problem
“A technical problem developed in the cooler at our oxygen plant in Thoothukudi, causing production to be temporarily halted. The possibility of minor technical fluctuations was anticipated as the plant was left unattended for three years.” , the company said in a statement. declaration.
Chhattisgarh: In exchange for shooting in Mustalnar, at the Geedam police station between Maoists and Dantewada DRG at 7:30 am, a body of a 20-year-old Maoist was found
2 locally made weapons, 2 kg of IED, wires, 4 pithoos and other items also collected: Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav
PM publishes an 8th payment worth over Rs 20,000 cr for 9.5 cr farmers under PM-KISAN
24 pre-deployed and 29 standby / ready teams for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra ahead of Cyclone Tauktae warning: DG of the National Disaster Response Force, SN Pradhan
Assam: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets with people affected by violence after Bengal polls at Ranpagli camp in Agomani region
ICC plans to expand T20 World Cup to 20 teams: report
While the 2021 tournament, which is currently set to be held in India, will remain unchanged, the ICC is looking to add four more teams to the tournament from the 2024 edition, according to ESPNCricinfo.
UP village of Jalalpur kills 18 in 14 days
- As many as 18 COVID-related deaths have occurred in Jalalpur village, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, in the past 14 days.
- Local leader Ravinder Singh Bhati told ANI: “More than 18 people have died in the past 14 days. The first death occurred on April 28 ”.
Rupee climbs 4 points to 73.38 against US dollar at start of trade
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi at Rs 92.34 per liter and Rs 82.95 respectively
- Rs 100.38 and Rs 91.31 in Bhopal
- Rs 98.65 and Rs 90.11 in Bombay
- Rs 103.27 and Rs 95.70 in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan
Burmese junta declares martial law in town after attacks on bank, police
The Burmese junta declared martial law in a town in Chin state after accusing “armed terrorists” of attacks on a police station and a bank, state media reported Friday, amid an upsurge in fighting between military and ethnic rebels in border areas.
Australians arriving home from India face quarantine at former mining camp
Australians’ first repatriation flight from COVID-ravaged India will arrive home on Saturday, with up to 150 citizens and permanent residents heading towards two weeks of quarantine in a former mining camp in the isolated Northern Territory.
Electricity restored in Taiwan after power cuts
After the power cuts began around 3 p.m. Thursday, power was gradually restored from 8 p.m., the official Taiwan Central News Agency said.
Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 23 degrees Celsius
The meteorological office predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle and the maximum temperature is expected to stabilize around 37 degrees Celsius.
Modi greets Akshaya Tritiya
People offer ‘namaz’ on Eid-ul-Fitr at home amid COVID-19
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered namaz at home and wished everyone health and well-being on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
PM Modi presents his greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr
US won’t leave Australia alone against China, says Blinken
Speaking to a joint presser with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Blinken said: “I reiterated that the United States will not leave Australia alone on the ground, or maybe I should say alone on the ground, facing economic coercion from China. what the allies are doing. “
Export rates drop as COVID-hit India releases warehouse stock
India’s 5% smashed parboiled variety, the leading exporter, was priced between $ 370 and $ 374 a tonne this week, down from last week’s level of $ 371 to $ 376.
PM Modi will release today its 8th tranche of financial benefits under PM-KISAN
“This will allow the transfer of over Rs. 19,000 crore to over 9.5 crore from beneficiary peasant families,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
9 protesters detained in Kazakhstan for demanding the release of relatives in China’s Xinjiang
Of the nine protesters, two of the protesters, Baibolat Kunbolat and Tursungul Nuraqai, were released several hours after being arrested late on May 11. It is not known where the others are, the Kazakh RFE / RL service reported.
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japanese Fukushima prefecture
The quake occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at latitude 37.7 degrees north and longitude 141.8 degrees east, and at a depth of 40 km.
Picasso’s painting sells for $ 103 million in New York
Pablo Picasso’s “Woman Sitting Near a Window (Marie-Thérèse)” sold for $ 103.4 million at Christie’s in New York on Thursday, the auction house said. The painting, completed in 1932, sold for $ 90 million, which rose to $ 103.4 million when fees and commissions were added, after a 19-minute auction, Christie’s said.
Israel threatens ground invasion of Gaza despite truce efforts
Israel said Thursday it was massing troops along the Gaza border and calling in 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of Hamas-ruled territory as the two bitter enemies draw closer to all-out war. Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for ceasefire efforts but showed no signs of progress.
