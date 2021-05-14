Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on May 14, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Turkey has reported 11,534 new cases of the coronavirus, including 1,217 symptomatic patients, as daily infections in the country continue to decline amid a nationwide lockdown. The total number of cases in Turkey is now over 5.08 million, while the death toll nationwide has reached 44,059, with 238 deaths in the last day. The latest figures show the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,765. Other global developments The ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed a total of 103 people, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. The dead include 27 children and 11 women, while a total of 580 people have been injured so far, according to the ministry statement. At least three Palestinians were injured in Israeli police attacks on the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, according to a Palestinian aid organization. Sierra Leone has launched the Ebola virus vaccination campaign to prevent a new epidemic in this West African country. On the occasion of a historic three-day truce for Eid, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the government was ready for early polls for the sake of peace in the war-torn country. An Israeli missile in Gaza struck a correspondent for Turkish broadcaster TRT. Two Anadolu Agency journalists, photojournalist Mustafa Hassouna and cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul, were injured in an Israeli raid in northern Gaza. Journalists were injured while covering an Israeli strike. Turkey’s communications director condemned Israeli attacks on Arab journalists from Anadolu Agency and TRT. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov agreed that Israel must stop the attacks on the Gaza Strip. International news agencies have expressed their solidarity with the Anadolu Agency following the violent attacks by Israeli police on journalists in Jerusalem. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with his Kyrgyz and Afghan counterparts during the recent Israeli attacks in Palestine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have called for de-escalation in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Israel did not overreact in its response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, US President Joe Biden said as the violence continued to escalate. France has banned pro-Palestinian protests amid escalating violence in the region to avoid a repeat of the clashes and riots that took place in Paris more than 50 years ago. UN Secretary General Guterres called for an immediate end to hostilities between Israelis and Palestinians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said three rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







