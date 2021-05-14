Death of high school student revealed credibility crisis for Chinese authorities

“Truth! Truth! The truth,” shouted dozens of people gathered outside a Chinese high school on Tuesday in a video widely disseminated online. Holding white flowers, they demanded to know why a 17-year-old boy had suddenly died on the floor. campus this weekend.

Within minutes, the video – which has not been independently verified by CNN – showed police dispelling the protest, another example of how the Chinese government under President Xi Jinping doubled down on its fight against dissent. organized in recent years.

But the case did not end there. Online, outcry was growing over the death of Lin Weiqi, a sophomore student at the city’s No.49 High School in Chengdu, southwest China.

On Sunday afternoon, which was Mother’s Day, Lin’s mother dropped him off at school. An hour later, he died from a building on campus.

Lin’s mother said she was not informed by the school until two hours later, when her son’s body was in a funeral home, or allowed on campus to speak with his classmates or colleagues. teachers. And school officials initially rejected his request to check the footage from the security cameras.

“I read this sort of thing in the newspapers several times, but I didn’t expect it to happen to me someday,” Lu wrote. on the Weibo microblogging site Monday.

His posts have attracted hundreds of thousands of retweets, and many hashtags about her son’s death have since racked up hundreds of millions of views from Weibo users. Many sympathized with Lu, demanding that the school and local authorities release the security footage.

But Lin’s death also touched a number of broader issues that resonated deeply across China: the authorities’ lack of transparency and empathy, the stifling of press freedom, and the subject of school suicide. .

A recurring motif

For some, Lin’s death was not an isolated incident, but the latest in a series of campus deaths that have come to public attention in recent years – and suspicion over their situation due to a perceived lack of official transparency.

On Weibo, a widely shared post has documented four more student deaths in the past year – in each case, parents have taken to social media for help after failing to get answers and security footage from authorities.

In April, a 15-year-old girl died before her evening class at a vocational school in Chongqing, another metropolis in southwest China. According to the mother’s Weibo Publish, the school refused to show him the security footage and said the girl’s fall was not captured by surveillance cameras. The local government said in a statement that police found several suicidal messages on the girl’s phone and ruled out the homicide.

In November, a 16-year-old girl died at a high school in Shandong, a province in eastern China. The school said the girl died from her dorm, but his mother suspected contributing factors such as bullying or abuse and wished for further investigation. There was also no security footage. The girl’s mother was not informed until two hours after her death, and when she arrived at school, her daughter’s body had already been taken to a funeral home. Local police said in a declaration he had ruled out homicide.

In the other two cases, in Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, parents also challenged the official conclusions of their children’s deaths.

The academic pressure on Chinese teenagers is notoriously high, as millions of people sit for college entrance exams that are closely tied to their future success. Experts have long called for more attention to student mental health, but the reality is that many schools still lack the knowledge or resources to provide adequate mental care.

In Chengdu, the police finally allowed Lin’s family to view the security footage, but they did not capture her fall, her mother said in another post on Weibo.

The fact that campus security cameras missed death in a country with an increasingly omnipotent surveillance network was, for some, a reason for outrage.

“There are so many surveillance cameras around, and they work perfectly to target traffic violators, dissidents and even close contacts of Covid patients. But every time a (controversial) incident happens, something is wrong with the camera, ”a Chengdu resident, who asked not to be named, told CNN due to fears of retaliation from the government.

“Not everyone around me is happy with the way (the authorities) have handled this. There has been repressed anger for a long time, and this time it exploded all at once.

Chengdu No.49 High School did not return CNN’s calls for comment.

An information vacuum

Before posting on social media, Lu said she tried calling media hotlines to ask reporters for help – but none wanted to cover the story. “No one dared to speak,” she wrote.

Under Xi, the space for Chinese media to conduct investigative reporting has been further reduced. On social media, some comments lamented that even the country’s most respected investigative bodies avoided delving more deeply into Lin’s death.

In the absence of an official account, Weibo users have filled the information void with rumors and conspiracy theories. In one version, for example, Lin was pushed out of the building by her chemistry teacher, who wanted her own child to take Lin’s fictional place to study abroad.

Amid swirling rumors, the local government issued a declaration on Weibo Tuesday morning, claiming that an investigation had ruled out the possibility of foul play and that Lin had likely committed suicide due to “personal issues.”

The statement – which failed to answer crucial questions such as the missing security footage – was greeted with a storm of criticism. Lu said there were “still many unanswered questions.”

Major state media such as Xinhua and Chinese National Radio urged the school and local authorities to release more information to address public concerns.

On Tuesday evening, the police released another declaration, again excluding the possibility of a criminal offense. He said Lin’s family was informed of the findings of the investigation in the afternoon and had “no objection.”

Lu’s Weibo account has now gone silent. She last posted Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of her son holding an award certificate with three other students in front of the class.

“I haven’t been home for several days and I haven’t slept. It’s a photo of my son that I found in my phone, ”Lu said.

CNN was unable to reach Lu by his cell phone.

A rare moment of public anger

With Lin’s mother silent, the nationalists began posting another conspiracy theory online: Public anger over Lin’s death had been stoked by “hostile foreign forces” to undermine the Chinese government.

Tuesday evening, as videos of the small demonstration outside Chengdu High School No. 49 began circulating on social media, rumors quickly proliferated: some claimed that the protesters were working for the CIA; others said they were trained by the US consulate in Chengdu before it closed last year; some even warned that the white flowers held by the protesters were a sign of the “color revolution”.

While the protest videos were quickly censored, many rumors were allowed to spread.

Then, on Thursday, several major state media published reports on Lin – with the same results. There was no safe footage of his death, according to reports, because this particular location was not frequented by students and therefore not covered by cameras.

That day, state broadcaster Video surveillance released disturbing footage showing Lin’s final moments. He walks past various buildings and sits in a basement, cutting his wrist with a letter opener.

According to Xinhua, police found suicidal messages sent by Lin to friends on messaging apps in his pocket, as well as what appears to be a suicide note addressed to a female student.

Reports also state that it took a long time for the school to notify Lin’s family as it had been difficult for teachers to identify him, due to the severe head injuries.

Many Chinese social media users appeared to accept the responses from state media, while others were unconvinced, asking why the school had taken so long to notify Lin’s mother.

But overall, many agreed that authorities acted too late by disclosing information about the case.

“It can only be said that it is a tragedy and that the truth has come too late, because the school and the police did not respond to the public’s concerns in time,” one of the main comments said. in response to reports.

“The (local) authorities and the school should be held accountable for (their failure to) deal with public opinion. If they had paid enough attention to the questions raised by the public, it wouldn’t have all escalated and rumors wouldn’t have been everywhere.