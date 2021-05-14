Jokowi is considered to have achieved many diplomatic achievements





Jakarta: The leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been praised. Including, commitment to manage the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the international world. "Indonesia's highest diplomatic achievement in the international world was in fact achieved during the reign of President Jokowi," Qodari School of Politics (QSP) executive director Muhammad Rahmad said in a written statement on Friday. May 14, 2021. Rahmad gave an example of Jokowi's seriousness as seen during the general debate session of the 75th United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The head of state delivered a speech special on the importance of Indonesia's consistency in its support. Palestine to obtain its rights.





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Read: Jokowi urges United Nations to take decisive action against Israel The commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was also demonstrated when Indonesia became president of the UN Security Council and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Indonesia has held both positions for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020. Rahmad said Indonesia was indeed a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2007-2008 during the time of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. However, Indonesia did not trust Indonesia as President of the United Nations Security Council. “This is the highest achievement in Indonesian history diplomacy in the international world. This achievement was achieved under the administration of President Jokowi, ”said Rahmad. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who served as president of the UN Security Council in May 2019, made three important points about Palestine. First, the importance of protecting the Palestinian civilian population. The second point is the need to take immediate concrete steps to overcome the humanitarian situation in Palestine. Finally, the peace process must be relaunched by guaranteeing the equality of all parties to the negotiations. Another effort by the Jokowi administration to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict emerges clearly from the agreement of the Declaration on Palestine at the Asia-Africa Conference (KAA) in April 2015 in Bandung, West Java. The countries of Asia and Africa support the Palestinian struggle for independence and the efforts to find solutions. “Concrete steps to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continue to be taken very seriously today,” Rahmad said. Not only on Palestine, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions under the Indonesian presidency. The first resolution, namely to extend the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Second, the resolution extends the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in Somalia (SOMALIA). The third resolution aims to extend the sanctions regime in Mali. Finally, a resolution concerning female peacekeeping personnel initiated by Indonesia. (DNA)







