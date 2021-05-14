The international community should teach Israel a lesson

The Turkish president said Thursday evening that he expected Nigeria to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s latest attacks on Jerusalem and Gaza.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari discussed the necessary international stance towards Israel in response to the state’s inhumane attacks on Palestine during a phone call, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Turkey is trying to get the international community to teach Israel a lesson, which lacks law, justice and conscience. “

He stressed that he expects Nigeria to show solidarity with the Palestinians “in this just cause”.

The ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza has left 103 people dead, including 27 children and 11 women, according to the Palestinian health ministry. 580 other people were injured.

Seven Israelis have been killed in the recent violence – six in rocket attacks, in addition to a soldier who was killed when an anti-tank guided missile hit his jeep.

Tensions run high in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood over the past month as Israeli settlers repeatedly clash with residents following a court order for eviction of Palestinian families in the region. The Israeli Supreme Court subsequently delayed a hearing on the issue on appeal.

Palestinians demonstrating in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have also been targeted by Israeli forces and settler groups.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that was never recognized by the international community.