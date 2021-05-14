Afridi on the pressure to have sons, family debt, Imran’s advice





Cricket legend Shahid Afridi believes that it is mainly because of the men that women feel compelled to have a son in the family.

Although I mostly travel, I do my best to spend time with my daughters on Eid, Afridi told the SAMAA Sawal TV show hosted by Ehtesham Amiruddin. I feel blessed to have seen my life change with each of my daughters.

The cricketer said he was strongly against men who wish for a son and not celebrate their daughters. Its common among us Pathans too, tavees (amulets) and all. But I think there is a special bond between dads and daughters.

Afridis’ wife used to think that the couple should have a son at first, but when she saw him treat his daughters with the same amount of love and affection, she didn’t think so anymore. It is mainly because of the men that women think they should have a son, he added. My wife knows that I am happy with my daughters and love them very much, so she is happy.

He confirmed that the family of cricketer Shaheen Afridi had indeed been seeking his daughter’s hand in marriage for two years.

The beginnings of cricket

Afridi opened up on his early days in cricket and revealed that he had been berated and beaten a lot by his parents for not studying and playing cricket instead all the time.

When I played under 14 and 18 there was only cricket in my whole life, he said. I used to sleep in my kit if I had a game the next day because I didn’t want to be late.

Afridis’ father wanted him to focus on studies, but his brother and their neighborhood cricketers, including Haroon Rasheed, encouraged and supported him. There was no social media at the time, so people showed my photos of Dawn and Jang to my dad and said his son was indeed up to something good.

Afridi was inspired by former cricketer Imran Khan who had made it big with his passion and hard work and was known around the world. I always thought to myself that if he could be blessed with such respect, why not me?

Highs and lows

In 1996, the Afridis family was in debt of 10 million rupees after his father invested in the stock market. The amount mattered a lot at the time. But my dad never looked for support from anyone in the family, even when they offered it. Afridi saw her father cry and pray on their patio for two months until things changed when he was selected for the team.

I had the best bowling performance in the West Indies, he says. Then Mushtaq Ahmed was injured and the then captain Haroon Rashid called me and told me I had been selected for the stick. Afridi ended up creating a world record by scoring a hundred in 37 deliveries.

Asked how he handles the ups and downs, Afridi recounted how he almost lost hope after winning the 2009 World T20 (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka).

I have decided not to play cricket anymore, he admitted. Shoaib Malik had become the captain and there was a lot of politics going on within the team.

Afridi was then taken to a buzurg (a spiritual old man) by a friend of his whom the cricketer still remembers today as he goes through a difficult time. He said you were so worried about your own performance and world affairs. Just compare your difficulties to those of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), and you will find that yours are nothing.

On fitness and playing with young cricketers

I have to take care of my physical form, said Afridi. It is not easy to play cricket with young people because their physical shape is incredible.

When asked what he thinks about cricketers today, including Babar Azam, Afridi said he is the backbone of the Pakistani cricket team at the moment and is learning very quickly. But when we started in 1996, there were 14 or 15 stars in a team. He said cricketers can only become stars by winning matches and that there aren’t as many stars today as there were then. He called on cricket academies to train young people not only in batting or bowling, but also in communication skills.

Afridi has denied participating in the infamous episode in which fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar hit Mohammad Asif with a bat. Things are happening, he said. Asif sided with me in a joke that enraged Shoaib and it all happened. But Shoaib has a very beautiful heart.

Afridi’s favorites

Asked about his favorite Bollywood actor, Afridi said he and Tabu used to talk on the phone in hotels because there were no cell phones. But avoided the question of his favorite Pakistani actors when given options such as Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Maya Ali.

I did not follow them. Afridi, however, named Fazeela Qazi and Atiqa Odho his favorite stars of the drama. When asked what he thinks beauty is, Afridi remarked that it was simplicity.

Tips for PM Khan

Afridi pointed out that politicians should know that their primary responsibility is to give people their rights. Imran Khan is stuck in the system, he said, and a person or two cannot change it. Running the country is not like playing a cricket match that requires a team of 12 or 13 players, Afridi said, adding that it was a matter of millions of people. He noted that most members of Prime Minister Khan’s government have the same members who have been associated with parties that the Prime Minister continues to call “corrupt and incompetent”.

He [PM Khan] gives a lot of explanation, Afridi said. It’s time he left behind [Asif] Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, and focus on what his people are doing.

He ruled out the possibility of forming his own political party if he ever ventures into politics and said he is currently focusing on serving people through his Shahid Afridi Foundation.

