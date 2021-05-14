Is China seriously considering a credit crunch?

Andrew Collier is Managing Director of Orient Capital Research in Hong Kong.

After years of unbridled growth, there is much talk in Beijing of a return to a slower pace of credit expansion. This is picked up by the Western media. But is it true?

I would say that while there is an ongoing effort to reduce the risk of the financial system and reduce the influence of large conglomerates such as Alibaba, the government is unwilling to hit the third rail of the credit cut. . The risks of an economic and financial crisis are too high.

If China were to engage in a significant tightening, there would be a major impact on the global economy, lowering the price of commodities, slowing trade, and hurting global sales of everything from cars to luxury goods.

“From the perspective of the banking and insurance industry, the first step is to reduce the high leverage in the financial system,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Financial Regulatory Commission, said in March. insurance, a sign that policy makers intend to demonstrate their public commitment to credit. detention.

Speculation in the real estate market is “very dangerous,” Guo added, with media suggesting that bubbles in the US and European financial markets “may burst soon.”

Highlighting the existence of asset bubbles in the stock and real estate markets and proposing a change in monetary policy, People’s Bank of China adviser Ma Jun linked last year’s stock rally to an increase in the liquidity and debt, as well as a surge in property prices in Shanghai.

“Whether these problems may get worse depends on whether China will change its monetary policy appropriately this year,” Ma said. “These problems will continue if monetary policy remains unchanged, causing risks economic and financial issues more important in the medium and long term. “

Yet it is one thing for economic policymakers to make bold statements, but quite another to tighten credit. Is the government serious this time? Data and other policy statements suggest that credit growth will continue.

“Some temporary policies will be phased out, but we will introduce new structural policies such as tax and tax cuts to offset the impact,” Premier Li Keqiang noted at a press conference on March 11. . Monetary policy will continue to “support the economy,” PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in January.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang pictured in October 2020: Data and policy statements suggest credit growth will continue. © VCG / Getty Images

Officials will remain aware of the risks, such as the rising macroeconomic debt ratio and the rise in non-performing loans, he said. “Looking ahead, I think our monetary policy will continue,” he said. “We will keep a delicate balance between supporting economic recovery and preventing risks,” he said.

While bank loans remain the economy’s main source of credit – in February, loans increased 13% to 177.7 trillion yuan, more than 20 trillion yuan more than in February 2020 – the authorities could significantly reduce bank lending in 2021, but we’ve seen no signs of that yet. Analysts believe April loans could fall below March’s level, but it is uncertain whether Beijing can withstand significant declines for the year. In addition, local government bonds are expected to rise nearly 50% to reach 9.5 trillion yuan. There are two areas of true credit restriction.

The first concerns online or peer-to-peer investing and lending of money. This has been drastically reduced in recent years and we are seeing a high level regulatory crackdown on Alibaba’s sister company, Ant Group.

But online financing, while important for some small businesses, has never accounted for more than a few percentage points of total credit, and is not a deciding factor in China’s economic growth. Concerns surrounding ant suppression may be about the size and power of the business, rather than its contribution to credit flows.

The second area is more serious. It was about the establishment last August by the central bank of “three red lines” to assess the financial situation of real estate developers. This is a cap of 70% of their liability-to-asset ratio, a cap of 100% of the net debt-to-equity ratio and a mandatory liquidity-to-short-term debt ratio of at least one.

Anecdotally, this puts pressure on the real estate sector and could have a lasting influence on one of China’s main economic engines. But even here, the degree of tightening is unclear.

Real estate developers have long been able to borrow through trusts and other parallel bank lenders to supplement their bank loans. As these entries are off-balance sheet, they are not included in the debt totals capped by the three red lines. Developers may have to pay more for this kind of capital, but as long as the housing bubble remains foamy, the money will flow.

What’s driving the credit frenzy in China? Local governments need capital to generate high GDP growth figures that will be presented to the State Council in Beijing and to pay for basic social services that are the basis of popular support.

This is a delusional act for China. Behind the scenes, there is most likely a pitched battle between “saving” interests, such as the central bank and banking regulator, who are worried about the potential collapse of debt bubbles, and the “spenders”, including the national planning agency. and those in charge of local authorities, anxious to maintain growth and employment. President Xi Jinping is in the middle. This is a difficult work.