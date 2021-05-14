Politics
Is China seriously considering a credit crunch?
Andrew Collier is Managing Director of Orient Capital Research in Hong Kong.
After years of unbridled growth, there is much talk in Beijing of a return to a slower pace of credit expansion. This is picked up by the Western media. But is it true?
I would say that while there is an ongoing effort to reduce the risk of the financial system and reduce the influence of large conglomerates such as Alibaba, the government is unwilling to hit the third rail of the credit cut. . The risks of an economic and financial crisis are too high.
If China were to engage in a significant tightening, there would be a major impact on the global economy, lowering the price of commodities, slowing trade, and hurting global sales of everything from cars to luxury goods.
“From the perspective of the banking and insurance industry, the first step is to reduce the high leverage in the financial system,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Financial Regulatory Commission, said in March. insurance, a sign that policy makers intend to demonstrate their public commitment to credit. detention.
Speculation in the real estate market is “very dangerous,” Guo added, with media suggesting that bubbles in the US and European financial markets “may burst soon.”
Highlighting the existence of asset bubbles in the stock and real estate markets and proposing a change in monetary policy, People’s Bank of China adviser Ma Jun linked last year’s stock rally to an increase in the liquidity and debt, as well as a surge in property prices in Shanghai.
“Whether these problems may get worse depends on whether China will change its monetary policy appropriately this year,” Ma said. “These problems will continue if monetary policy remains unchanged, causing risks economic and financial issues more important in the medium and long term. “
Yet it is one thing for economic policymakers to make bold statements, but quite another to tighten credit. Is the government serious this time? Data and other policy statements suggest that credit growth will continue.
“Some temporary policies will be phased out, but we will introduce new structural policies such as tax and tax cuts to offset the impact,” Premier Li Keqiang noted at a press conference on March 11. . Monetary policy will continue to “support the economy,” PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in January.
Officials will remain aware of the risks, such as the rising macroeconomic debt ratio and the rise in non-performing loans, he said. “Looking ahead, I think our monetary policy will continue,” he said. “We will keep a delicate balance between supporting economic recovery and preventing risks,” he said.
While bank loans remain the economy’s main source of credit – in February, loans increased 13% to 177.7 trillion yuan, more than 20 trillion yuan more than in February 2020 – the authorities could significantly reduce bank lending in 2021, but we’ve seen no signs of that yet. Analysts believe April loans could fall below March’s level, but it is uncertain whether Beijing can withstand significant declines for the year. In addition, local government bonds are expected to rise nearly 50% to reach 9.5 trillion yuan. There are two areas of true credit restriction.
The first concerns online or peer-to-peer investing and lending of money. This has been drastically reduced in recent years and we are seeing a high level regulatory crackdown on Alibaba’s sister company, Ant Group.
But online financing, while important for some small businesses, has never accounted for more than a few percentage points of total credit, and is not a deciding factor in China’s economic growth. Concerns surrounding ant suppression may be about the size and power of the business, rather than its contribution to credit flows.
The second area is more serious. It was about the establishment last August by the central bank of “three red lines” to assess the financial situation of real estate developers. This is a cap of 70% of their liability-to-asset ratio, a cap of 100% of the net debt-to-equity ratio and a mandatory liquidity-to-short-term debt ratio of at least one.
Anecdotally, this puts pressure on the real estate sector and could have a lasting influence on one of China’s main economic engines. But even here, the degree of tightening is unclear.
Real estate developers have long been able to borrow through trusts and other parallel bank lenders to supplement their bank loans. As these entries are off-balance sheet, they are not included in the debt totals capped by the three red lines. Developers may have to pay more for this kind of capital, but as long as the housing bubble remains foamy, the money will flow.
What’s driving the credit frenzy in China? Local governments need capital to generate high GDP growth figures that will be presented to the State Council in Beijing and to pay for basic social services that are the basis of popular support.
This is a delusional act for China. Behind the scenes, there is most likely a pitched battle between “saving” interests, such as the central bank and banking regulator, who are worried about the potential collapse of debt bubbles, and the “spenders”, including the national planning agency. and those in charge of local authorities, anxious to maintain growth and employment. President Xi Jinping is in the middle. This is a difficult work.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]