President Jokowi is considered good to promote Bipang Ambawang, this is the reason





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – DPN Solidaritas General Secretary Merah Putih (Solmet) Kamaludin felt that the promotion by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) related to Ambawang (bipang) grilled pork was not a mistake. According to him, Jokowi’s promotion of typical Kalimantan food was not aimed at Muslims. Because the president’s call is not aimed at Muslims to consume it, but is aimed at our brothers who are outside of Islam who also cannot participate in the tradition of coming home to coincide with the Isa Almasih Ascension Day which also falls on May 13, 2021 and also coincides with Eid al-Fitr. Fitri, ”Kamaludin said on Friday (5/14/2021). Kamaludin said all parties should try to fully understand the communications from the president. In addition, the government’s policy of prohibiting return home has prevented all parties from traveling to their hometowns. It is undeniable, the culinary taste in each area will certainly be something that is lacking for want of being able to come home. “So that’s what we have to understand, this year there are regulations related to the ban on returning to their homes and there is a blockage within the limits of the areas which have been regulated in certain provisions,” he said. -he says. “It’s just because to prevent the increase in the spread of Covid-19, in the end the desire for family and regional cuisine cannot be done directly because there is a ban on going home until ‘for the president to promote online and that’s very positive,’ he added. In addition, Kamaludin expressed his concern over various opinions that did not understand President Jokowi’s sentences well enough. Also read: After being promoted by Jokowi, Bipang Ambawang floods orders, owner is overwhelmed to fill orders “They think too closely and draw conclusions about what a president said. Yes, it is ridiculous that the president as a good and obedient Muslim urges Muslims to also enjoy the culinary delights of Bipang Ambawang,” he said. -he explains. “As a Muslim, I will certainly protest too, but luckily I know what it means to pronounce a condemnation by a president. Of course, this is for people outside of Islam who also cannot return home this year due to restrictions to anticipate the increasing spread of Covid-19, ”Kamaludin said. On the other hand, Kamaludin also expressed his astonishment at the statement by Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rahman, who avoided and denied that Bipang was a typical Kalimantan food and not roast pork. “In my opinion, this is not necessary, as there is nothing wrong with the phrase of the president’s speech. Just admit that the president is promoting Ambawang roast pork to his people and those who do not belong to Muslims, ”he said.







