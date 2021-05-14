Simon Fells pleads for Boris Johnson over the Covid investigation





An upcoming investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic must examine how places like Barrow have been hit hard by the virus due to underlying health issues, the city MP urged.

Simon Fell told Boris Johnson lessons needed to be learned on how to ‘rebuild healthier’ after the pandemic, as the Prime Minister announced an official investigation.

The Furness MP told the House of Commons that the virus was having a “ disproportionate impact ” on his constituency. At one point, Barrow had the highest infection rate in the country, although reviews later revealed that a large number of tests played a role. Mr Fell said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement of a public inquiry. “When Covid first entered Barrow and Furness, we had a disproportionate impact due to a toxic mix of underlying health issues. “With that in mind, can he confirm that the investigation will look not only at what actions the government has taken or not taken, but what we need to do to ensure we can rebuild healthier after this pandemic?” In response, Mr Johnson said the MP made a “very good point”. The Prime Minister added: “I hope this is what they call a great learning moment for the whole country about our obesity, our fitness levels and the disparities in public services not only between zones. wealthy, but within regions of the country. “A leveling must take place, and that is the ambition of this government.” Mr Fell further highlighted lessons learned from the pandemic when describing his visit to the National Covid-19 Memorial Wall near Westminster Bridge. He said: “It is a breathtaking sight – stretching almost as far as the eye can see – and is adorned with red hearts, large and small, each one representing a person lost due to this terrible year and this terrible pandemic. “I was stopped in my tracks in plain sight, as were others who respectfully read the notes left and the feelings inside each. “Rebuilding from this pandemic means asking oneself from very difficult questions, not only about what went well or badly during the pandemic itself, but also in advance. “Our goal should not be just to go back to the norm, but to do things differently and better.” Statistics for 2019/20 showed Barrow and Furness to have a higher obesity rate than the national average. Boris Johnson said an investigation would take oral evidence under oath, adding that the state has an obligation to “ learn all the lessons for the future ”.







