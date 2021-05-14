PM missing with vaccines, oxygen, drugs: Rahul Gandhi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging he was missing with vaccines, oxygen and medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic and that what remains is the Central Vista project and the Prime Minister’s photos. He also said the Indian government has abdicated its duty to citizens during the pandemic and people must come together for those in need. The former congressional chief attacked the prime minister for the government’s handling of the coronavirus situation and criticized the Center for the lack of oxygen, drugs and vaccines in the country amid an increase in the number of cases during the second Covid- 19 wave. The prime minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicine. All that’s left is the Central Vista Project, the GST (Goods and Services Tax) on drugs and the prime minister’s photos here and there, Rahul Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet. , PM , TPS – PM Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2021 The Central Vista redevelopment project – the country’s power corridor – includes a new triangular parliament building, a joint central secretariat, the renovation of the three km long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the Gateway of India and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice-President. Leaders of 12 opposition parties, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, calling for a free mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19, and a suspension of the ongoing Central Vista project and hijack money to help fight the coronavirus. When a country faces a crisis, the government should consider whether it takes from people or gives them whether it is useful or harmful. But the GoI has abdicated its duty, so people must come together for those in need. India is united, Rahul Gandhi said in another tweet. When a country is faced with a crisis, the government has to ask itself whether it takes from people or gives them; whether it is useful or harmful. But the Indian government has abdicated its duty and people must come together for those in need. India is united. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2021 Chief Congressman Randeep Surjewala also criticized the government over corpses floating in the Ganges. What time has come in this New India when even corpses floating in rivers are not visible to the government. Shame … he said in a Hindi tweet, citing a report on bodies buried in the sand in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. With a one-day increase of 3.62,727 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2.37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll from the viral disease rose to 2.58,317 from 4,120 additional people who succumb to it, according to the Ministry of Health. READ | Covid Victims Joke: Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS push for positivity READ | Why Congress sees an opportunity for renewal in the Covid crisis







