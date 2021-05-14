Pakistani Christians have warned against supporting Israel





A prominent human rights activist has warned Pakistani Christians against public support for Israel and the backlash by Muslims as tensions erupt between Palestinian activists in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli military.

Regardless of your religious teachings, remember that as citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan your first loyalty is to the State, which does not recognize Israel as a State. Showing such allegiance can trip you up, Mary James Gill, director of the Center for Law and Justice, said in a notice released on May 12.

Therefore, at this time, as an expression of Christian love, express your solidarity with Pakistani Muslims and respect their feelings. If it’s difficult, stay silent. But please avoid slogans in favor of Israel.

Subscribe to your free daily UCA News newsletter

Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter

Gill referred to recent social media posts by several pastors calling for prayer amid the crisis, which began with Israeli efforts to relocate Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem. This has sparked community tensions in Israel, with Palestinian citizens staging protests in recent days.

God is the rock and the shelter of Israel. Nothing can harm them while God himself is fighting their enemies. Pray for the safety and protection of Israel, Church of Pakistan pastor Saleem Khokhar said on Facebook.

Social media pages including Pakistani Christians Voice for Israel also issued prayer requests for peace in Jerusalem Earlier this month Missionary Pastor Irfan James uploaded the Israeli flag as a cover photo on Facebook.

Khan condemns attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinians in Al-Aqsamosque

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan stands alongside the Palestinian people, denouncing the recent massacre in the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces. In a recent tweet, Khan condemned attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in violation of “all standards of humanity and international law.”

For decades, Christian groups in Pakistan have campaigned and called on the government to allow Christians to make pilgrimages to religious sites in the Jewish state.

There is no formal diplomatic relationship between the two countries and Pakistan prohibits its citizens from visiting the Holy Land. Israel is regularly denounced by Pakistani politicians for committing human rights violations against Palestinians. The Jewish state in turn accused Pakistan of supporting Palestinian terrorist groups.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos