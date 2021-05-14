From September to April, the PM in 6 meets the CMs warn them of the 2nd wave: BJP | India News





NEW DELHI: Dismissing the opposition’s claim that the government ignored the risk of a second wave of infections, BJP Thursday, released details of when the Modi government alerted states to an impending second wave, when it issued advisories and took other action.

The party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interactions with key ministers, had repeatedly raised the issue of increasing infections in some areas and called on them to take action to deal with the outbreak.

The party also circulated a video of Modis’ meetings with CMs on March 17 where it issued an alert about a new spike in infections after they stabilized and called on them to take urgent action before it was too much. late.

We are confident in our management of Covid but our confidence must not become overconfidence, Modi said and urged states to become proactive in order to contain the spread of the virus and insisted on micro-zones of containment.

In fact, from September 2020 to April this year, the Prime Minister had six interactions with key ministers, from September 23 of last year to the last on April 23.

The BJP said that even in September last year, the prime minister asked chief ministers to focus on 60 high case load districts and dramatically increase testing. During the same meeting, the Prime Minister informed key ministers that the limit on the use of the national disaster response fund for Covid-specific infrastructure had been increased from 35% to 50%.

Additionally, PM’s interaction with CMs on March 17 took place when India had only 30,000 new cases per day, the party said and circulated a Narrative vs Truth chart, which was shared by its senior leaders and supporters.

The party alleged that opposition CMs like Mamata banerjee (West Bengal) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) skipped these interactions as they were busy with the assembly polls. Baghel spent a long time at Assam as a key activist for Congress.

He also said that the Center had dispatched teams to various parts as soon as states like Maharashtra and Kerala began to show a steady increase in the number of people who tested positive.

The BJP attacked Congress for the latest criticisms of the immunization policy, saying opposition officials like Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, spokesman Randeep Surjewala and health ministers from states led by the Congressmen, such as TS Singh Deo (Chhattisgarh) and Bana Gupta (Jharkhand)), sought to promote vaccine resistance by raising questions about the effectiveness of the made-in India Covaxin.

India is in the midst of a pandemic. Its scientists have raced against time to produce a vaccine. They were reviewed at different levels before receiving an emergency use authorization in order to save lives. But the opposition, Congress in particular, didn’t care. As a result, people have died, tweeted BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, sharing videos of congressional leaders’ reservations about using Covaxin.

Referring to claims India has the most cases in the world, the party said India has more people than Europe and North America combined. So in absolute numbers India will obviously be higher. But in terms of cases and deaths per million population, India is currently ranked 110th in the world. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

