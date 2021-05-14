Erdogan’s diplomatic trafficking ramps up to end Israeli attacks on Palestinians





ANKARA

The Turkish president has stepped up diplomatic efforts to try to end the Israeli attack on Gaza that killed at least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children and 19 women.

As Turkey continues its efforts to rally the support of all relevant institutions, mainly the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support Palestine, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had phone conversations with the leaders closely. from 20 countries, including Palestine, Russia, Pakistan, Kuwait and Algeria.

He urged the leaders to take a common stance against Israeli raids and attacks against Palestinians in Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

Erdogan first contacted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political leader Ismael Haniyeh.

In contacts made since May 8, Erdogan has discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King of Jordan Abdullah II, among others.

Erdogan also spoke with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He continued his diplomatic traffic with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Prime Minister Libyan Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Sultan Haitham Bin of Oman Tariq and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

Calling the attacks “terrorism,” Erdogan condemned the atrocities committed against Palestinian Muslims.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s support for the Palestinian cause and for the sanctity of Jerusalem.

He stressed the need for the UN Security Council to intervene before the crisis escalates further and the efforts to send an international peacekeeping force to the region.

In addition, the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs organized an emergency meeting on Jerusalem on Erdogan’s directives.

Ongoing Israeli attacks have killed 119 Palestinians to date, including 31 children and at least 19 women, according to Palestinian health officials. More than 620 others were injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings in the enclave.

In addition, Israel has detained hundreds of Palestinians in recent days.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem over the past month, as Israeli settlers escalate following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families from the area.

More recently, tensions have escalated further, moving from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah mosques if they were not stopped .

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

