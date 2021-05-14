Covid-19 and NI protocol on agenda as Taoiseach and Boris Johnson meet





Taoiseach Michel Martin is traveling to England today to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose issues inherited from the Troubles, the Northern Ireland Protocol and Covid-19 are expected to dominate their discussions. The two are due to meet at Checkers in Buckinghamshire, the prime ministers’ country residence, around lunchtime. The two will discuss trade union and loyalist unrest over the post-Brexit protocol, which has led to some trade barriers between the North and the rest of the UK. They are also likely to discuss broader UK-Irish issues and the coronavirus pandemic. Officials in Dublin said the meeting was held following talks between Mr Johnson and the Taoiseach in recent weeks and was not scheduled due to Ballymurphy’s verdicts or controversial government proposals Commission aimed at ending future prosecutions of British soldiers for crimes committed during the problems. However, it is expected that the two men will have discussions on these issues, as well as the agreed upon agenda items. Sources say further talks between officials on issues from the past could result from the meeting, although there is concern in Dublin that the UK government has unilaterally rescinded provisions of the Stormont House deal without consulting Dublin or the northern parts. Rebuild trust Officials said they hoped a face-to-face meeting could restore trust between the two governments after a period in which relations became strained. But Mr Martin should reject any attempt by Mr Johnson to have negotiations on the content of the protocol, as this is an EU-UK issue, rather than bilateral between the two states. As a sign that the British side wants to have talks on the protocol, Lord David Frost, the British minister responsible for relations with the EU, is expected to attend the meeting. Tensions with unionism over the protocol were partly responsible for the DUP’s internal criticism of party leader and Stormont premier Arlene Foster. His replacement must be elected Friday evening. The two candidates, Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, have said they will not apply the protocol, although it is still part of UK law.

