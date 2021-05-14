Trump supporter bus owner asked to remove image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing fake MAGA hat





Owners of an unofficial Donald Trump tour bus with a modified photograph of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a Make America Great Again hat have been asked to remove it by Buckingham Palace, according to reports.

The bus, which was seen at rallies organized by supporters of the former US president, also shows the Queen wearing a QAnon conspiracy theory pin, which has been digitally attached.

BuzzFeed News, which first reported the story, quotes a palace spokesperson as saying the palace was aware that the image of the queens was being used, saying performances were calling for [the photos] the removal was carried out. Buckingham Palace has been asked for comment.

Read: Ongoing Facebook ban on Trump threatens to hamper his potential run to the White House in 2024, analyst says

Last week, the bus was seen in Florida at a rally hosted by Republican officials Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the site said.

In the UK, the sovereign is the head of state, but legislation is made by Parliament, which is elected, and the Queen never gets involved in political affairs.

Buddy Hall, owner and operator of the bus, created the Trump Train as an unofficial tour bus to support President Trumps [2020] re-election, according to the bus’s Facebook page.

We support MAGA campaign rallies, voter registration, #walkaway, conservative events, veterans, the page says.

Read: Tricks Acting Defense Secretary To Defend Response To Capitol Riot

It is not known if the image of the Queen has now been removed. Hall told BuzzFeed News that the image has been deleted and that I am removing it anyway. Hall has been contacted for comment.

